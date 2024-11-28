Vir Das Dons Old Kicks As The First Indian To Host Emmy Awards

Vir Das has broken the international comic circuit with jokes embedded in his Indian outlook to life, well these became an achievement of the past after he became the first Indian to host Emmy Awards last week.

Th stand-up comic gave grand-slam moments from reference to Baazigar in his monologue saying, "Haar Ke Jeetne Wale Ko Baazigar Kehte Hai" to tickling others with wise cracks like 'whoever doesn't get his Indian accent should consult their bosses.'

The Indian comic, who won an Emmy for his comedy special, Landing, hosted the 52nd edition of this award ceremony in his old sneakers.

Vir Das at Emmy 2024 as the first Indian host of this prestigious red-carpet gala.

Emmy 2024: Surprising fashion choices by Vir Das