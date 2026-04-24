Viral Video: Rihanna Goes Desi With Haath Phool At Fenty Event In Mumbai

Global pop icon Rihanna arrived in India late Thursday night. The singer is in Mumbai for an event linked to her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty. After getting spotted at the city's private airport, the singer attended the launch of her new line of makeup.

For the event titled Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli, Rihanna donned a neon green ensemble. For her look, the Diamonds singer blended the modern aesthetic with signature Desi glam. The new mom teamed an oversized green top with a knot detail on the side with a matching faux-leather skirt. She also teamed the look with a matching heel.

Rihanna at Fenty Beauty event | Image: Varinder Chawla

Rihanna completed the look with glossy makeup for the evening. She left her tresses open and straigthened it for the event. The singer accessorised with multiple jewellery pieces. She wore a statement, diamond bracelets, earrings and rings. However, the accessory that caught the attention of social media users was a haath phool.

The pop singer embraced the signature Indian jewellery piece during her visit to Mumbai. As a part of her ensemble, she wore a diamond-studded haath phool. The exquisite accessory is a custom-made piece by designer Manish Malhotra. Videos and photos of Rihanna wearing the haath phool are now viral online.

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Rihanna at Fenty Beauty event | Image: Varinder Chawla

A pop-up of Rihanna's brand Fenty Beauty is running in Mumbai from April 25 to May 4. The brand has launched new makeup products custom-made for Indian skin. Further details about the event have been kept under wraps.

Rihanna at Fenty Beauty event | Image: Varinder Chawla

This marks Rihanna's second visit to India. In March 2024, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. The highlight of the pre-wedding celebrations was an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna, marking her debut performance in India.

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