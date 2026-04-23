Viral Video: Rihanna Arrives In India Again 2 Years After Jamnagar Performance, Here's Why

Rihanna marked her debut performance in India in a private concert at the wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar in 2024. Two years after the grand event, the global pop star is in India again. On late Thursday evening, Rihanna was spotted arriving at the private airport in Mumbai.

Videos of Rihanna touching down in Mumbai went viral online. In the brief clips, the singer could be seen arriving in an all-black outfit. She carried a bag and accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses. The singer, who recently welcomed her third child, greeted the paparazzi at the airport with warmth upon her arrival. She was escorted by security personnel at the airport.

Why is Rihanna in India?

As per viral social media reports, Rihanna is in Mumbai for a Fenty event in the city scheduled tomorrow, April 24. Rumour has it that the global icon will launch the limited pop-up of her brand Fenty Beauty in Mumbai. Labelled ‘Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli’, the event is the brand's special launch for inclusive shades and products. Further details about the event have been kept under wraps.



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When Rihanna performed at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

In March 2024, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. Business leaders, heads of state, and celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood graced the occasion. Among the distinguished guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump. The highlight of the pre-wedding celebrations was an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna, marking her debut performance in India.



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In her first visit to India, Rihanna, donning a fluorescent glittering bodycon ensemble topped with a flowing gown, performed a medley of her hits, including We Found Love, Work, Wild Thoughts, Birthday Cake, Pour It Up and Pose. Interestingly, she performed barefoot, something that did not go unnoticed by fans on social media. At the end of her performance, she put on a pink cap and was joined by the Ambani family on stage.