Wedding Essentials: List Of Things You Must Do Night Before The Ceremony

Getting married is one of the most pleasant and beautiful experiences in life. This special moment of life requires months and sometimes years of planning and preparations. If it is your final countdown, cue the butterflies in your stomach because this is an extremely exciting yet final time. The vendors are confirmed, your dress is ready, the RSVPs are pouring in…all that is left to do is show up, right? Not quite. As it is the final time, there are certain things you need to take care of before heading to the altar, from major responsibilities to small details. It may seem a bit overwhelming, but do not get worried. You can ask for help and channel all your energy into completing these things before the wedding.

Test drive your entire look

You will need to pick up your wedding dress in the wedding week, but do not stop there! Try on the entire ensemble including the footwear and jewellery a few days before the big day. Practice that walk down the aisle and make sure that everything looks and feel more comfortable. To avoid very basic irritations too, try going to the bathroom in your wedding dress as well.

Keep your beauty routine simple

The week before the wedding is not the time to try new experiments with any unfamiliar or unflanged bridal beauty treatment. You should be fine if you stick to the basic beauty regime. Some treatments such as facials, waxing, teeth whitening and lash extensions must be completed at least a week before the wedding. If you have had these treatments, there is a possibility of bad reactions and that is the last thing you want right before the wedding. Other services like airbrush tans, manicures and pedicures can be done two or three days prior.

Pack your day-of necessities

If you are getting ready at a hotel or the venue itself, be sure to pack your must-have wedding day items beforehand. Your phone charger, wallet and most importantly the rings are just some of the things you will need. Also, create a wedding day emergency kit with essentials like snacks, beauty supplies, tape, and over-the-counter medicines. You will also need to pack a bag for the wedding night if you won’t be returning after the reception.

