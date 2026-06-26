Wedding Wardrobe: Haldi To Reception, Men's Style Guide For Multi-day Festivities

Attending big fat indian weddings no longer comes with the ease it used to. The multi-day festivities usually require guests to abide by themes, or at the very least, dress for the ocassion. A simple kurta or saree does not work for all events. The pre-wedding festivities, including haldi, sangeet, as well as post-wedding celebrations like reception, demand a wardrobe of their own. While women often have elaborate outfit plans, men, too, can elevate their wedding style with thoughtfully curated ensembles. The key is to strike the perfect balance between comfort, tradition and contemporary fashion.

Keep it light in haldi

The haldi ceremony is all about bright colours and playful moments, so choose breathable fabrics like cotton or linen. A simple yellow, mustard, ivory or pastel kurta paired with white pyjamas or straight-fit trousers works perfectly. Avoid heavy embroidery, as there's a good chance your outfit will end up covered in turmeric. Finish the look with comfortable kolhapuris or tan sandals.

Embrace colours in mehendi

The mehendi celebration is cheerful and colourful, making it the ideal occasion to experiment. Printed kurtas, floral motifs, pastel Nehru jackets or embroidered short kurtas paired with churidars or slim-fit trousers create a festive yet relaxed look. You can also accessorise with a pocket square or a statement watch for added flair.

Turn up the glamour in sangeet

The sangeet is the perfect stage to showcase a more fashionable side. Velvet bandhgalas, embellished kurtas, Indo-western jackets or structured sherwanis in jewel tones like emerald, navy or wine make excellent choices. Since dancing is part of the celebration, choose well-fitted outfits that allow easy movement. Pair them with embroidered loafers or classic mojarras.

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Keep it classic at the wedding

For the main wedding event, opt for a timeless sherwani in ivory, beige, gold or deep maroon. Intricate embroidery, textured fabrics and layered stoles add sophistication without looking overdone. Complete the ensemble with mojarras and a subtle brooch or safa if the dress code permits. Ensure the fit is tailored to maintain a polished appearance.

The classic reception look

The reception is your opportunity to embrace formal dressing. A well-tailored tuxedo, classic black suit or velvet blazer paired with crisp trousers creates a refined look. Stick to neutral shades like black, charcoal, navy or deep green and finish with polished dress shoes, a sleek watch and a pocket square.



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