White And Denims Make A Comeback: Ananya Panday And Suhana Khan Rock Summer Casual Outfits | See Photos

Updated April 25th 2025, 12:26 IST
Have you noticed your favourite celebs and stars sporting white and denim more than ever lately? It’s time to dig out those summer outfits you’ve tucked away for the winter and spring seasons.
Summer is in full swing, and so is the comeback of white and denim.
Also read: Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput Stuns In Chic Khaki Ensemble From A Fan-Favourite Brand | Watch
From Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan strolling the streets of Mumbai in chic smart casuals, if you’re looking for some style inspiration for your next girls' outing, you’ve come to the right place.
Published April 25th 2025, 12:26 IST