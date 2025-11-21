Plaid is making a bold return just when everyone thought the '90s revival had reached its limit. That familiar criss-cross pattern, often linked with school uniforms or cosy checkered shirts, is back in 2025, like it never went anywhere. The print made famous by Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz in the 1995 classic Clueless now appears everywhere, from New York Fashion Week runways to red carpets around the globe. This is no brief appearance either, plaid is set to dominate wardrobes through autumn 2025 and beyond. Just when it seemed outdated and dull, the print made its comeback.

Why Plaid is the Winter Season’s most talked-about ‘It’ print?

What started as a practical garment for knights has grown into one of fashion’s boldest style statements, the plaid pattern. It adds a dramatic touch to a monochrome outfit and shifts easily from rock concerts to boardrooms. Worn by icons like Priyanka Chopra, Hepburn, and Steve Jobs, plaid has become a universal symbol of intellect and elegance.

The plaid trench coat, rich in history (and quite literally soaked in it), has survived wars and still dominates modern runways. Plaid and checkered patterns are enjoying a major winter moment, think preppy skirts, soft wool minis, or even a suede jacket that instantly brings depth and texture to your look. It offers the simplest way to capture that cosy, chic, winter-in-the-city feel.

Revival of Plaid in this year’s fashion shows

With this year’s revival, NYC fashion personality Jazz took to social media to call plaid one of autumn’s understated stars, noting that powerhouse labels such as Acne Studios and Diane von Furstenberg are weaving it directly into their collections. Designers embraced the trend at New York Fashion Week, where Trapstar London, Cynthia Rowley and Negris Lebrum sent models down the runway in bold plaid looks.

Burberry’s Daniel Lee introduced a playful plaid bow motif at London Fashion Week’s Spring 2026 preview, while Tommy Hilfiger and others used airy plaid dresses and pocketed capris in their Spring 2025 lines.

Priyanka Chopra drew attention at the opening of Dior’s new East 57th Street boutique in a striking plaid outfit, proving the pattern works just as well on the red carpet as it does on the street.

