Sonam Kapoor Amps Up Maternity Fashion By Announcing Pregnancy In Princess Diana-Inspired Pink Ensemble

Sonam Kapoor is all set to embrace parenthood for the second time with Anand Ahuja. The actress, who is already a mother of a three-year-old boy, took to her Instagram account to confirm the news of her second pregnancy. However, the fashionista made sure to look her stylish best in the announcement.

Keeping up with the Instagram lingo, Sonam Kapoor captioned her pregnancy announcement post, ‘mother’. When online, the word is used more often as a praise for a woman looking stylish than in its literal sense. However, in Sonam's case, both connotations of the word ‘mother’ are deemed fit.

Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy announcement post | Image: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor, who is known more for her fashion choices, opted for a striking pink outfit, which was her subtle tribute to Princess Diana. The actress's sister and stylist, Rhea Kapoor, included photos of the late British princess in her carousel post alongside Sonam, confirming her inspiration for the ensemble.

The outfit inspiration from princess Diana | Image: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

The Delhi 6 actress flaunted her baby bump in a hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line, which was designed by the label Escada. The outfit mirrored tiny details of Diana's look, such as the black button on the coat and the side pockets. Sonam paired the look with a black coloured quilted heart bag and sunglasses. She accessorised with minimal rings and a statement watch. The actress rounded up the look by keeping her tresses open and opting for a stiletto in footwear. Sonam Kapoor's photo is now viral on social media.



Coming Spring 2026: Sonam Kapoor's one-of-a-kind baby announcement

Instead of opting for a usual couple photo flaunting a baby bump or a card announcing the family's expansion, Sonam Kapoor simply shared her solo shots on Instagram with a photo on stories with the caption, “Coming spring 2026” followed by an emoji denoting a baby. With the arrival of the newest member in the family, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will embrace parenthood for the second time after more than three years. The couple got married on May 8, 2018, in a traditional ceremony. They welcomed their first child, son Vayu, on August 20, 2022.



