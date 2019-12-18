Fashion Update: Winter Essentials That Will Keep You Warm Yet Stylish This Season

Winter season is around the corner and warm clothes are going to be your best friend for the next few months. Overcoats and blazers hold their own fashion trends in the winter months. The season is all about bundling yourself in warm woollies. Interestingly, winter is also that time of the year when your calendar is blocked with Christmas and New Year parties.

With the harsh and freezing temperatures, you do not want to opt for layers and layers of dress to keep you warm. Here are some tips to stay warm yet stylish whether you are staying home with a mug of hot cocoa or spending the night partying away. Here is a list of winter essentials that are inexpensive and will not burn a hole in your pocket:

Fur never goes out of style

Indulge into a comfy faux fur jacket, whether it is just the trimmings, the hood or a whole faux fur jacket and see yourself transform into a diva. One can never go wrong with a faux fur jacket. This comfy jacket is made with fleece fabric that gives the graceful look. It can be worn with a nice party dress and even over a pair of rugged denims.

Maroon High neck

While lighter colours are worn in spring and summer, darker colours are usually worn in winter. So opt for a powerful colour like maroon, and get a gorgeous high-neck or turtle-neck sweater. A sweater would look dapper with any kind of outfit whether you wear it with simple blue jeans or a sequinned skirt, it will always make you look ultra-chic.

Boots to suit the winter mood

Opt for an ankle-length pair for the daily, this will allow easier movement when you’re making your way around, for a night out opt for high boots, the higher the better. And the best part is they go with everything, from dresses, skirts, jackets to blazers.

Denim overalls

Pieces of denim are always the best and easy option to pair with any outfit. One can wear their sleeveless turtleneck, button-down shirt and laced-up boots or striped top with an oversized jacket and match it with a fresh pair of sneakers. Another way can be denim overalls, a sweater, and a coat with scarves and socks. One can also wear those leather overalls with a printed sweater and high-heel boots. One can always feel comfy and warm in these oversized layers.

