Winter Outfits | Here Are Some Great Style Tips For This Winter In Delhi

As nights start getting longer and days start getting shorter, we know that winter is finally here. Delhi is amongst those places in India where winter means covering yourself with a million clothes, that used mean that you have to compromise with your fashion sense. Here are some style tips for winter in Delhi. Read ahead to know-

Style tips for winter in Delhi

Scarf

A scarf is the most versatile fashion accessory and in the frigid winter months, a cashmere wrap-around is the best and most stylish way to keep the wind out, while at the same time looking uber-chic. You could match it with pretty much any outfit and it will always make you look pretty and elegant. Picking up a neutral, warm shade in soft cashmere is always the best idea.

Also Read | Everyone Can Take Style Inspiration From Kim Kardashian's Instagram, Here's Why

Cable-Knit Gloves

With winters come chilly hands and all you need to stave off chilly winds is a good pair of warm gloves. Although leather gloves look great but cute, woollen gloves are the best for winters. So, on a freezing winter night, slip on that pair of woollen gloves will get you all set to brave the cold.

Also Read | Neha Sharma's Instagram Game Is On-point And Gives Out Major Style Tips! See Pics

Boots/ High Top Sneakers

When it comes to winters, the all-time mantra is boots and more boots. They are a timeless winter staple and an absolute essential. Be it flat or heeled, boots work with pretty much every outfit. The new flavour of the season is the high top sneakers which are comfortable and look very stylish too.

Also Read | Denim Fashion: 3 Different Ways To Style Denim | Get Style Tips Here

Warm Monkey Cap

A great winter cap is one that is light in weight, soft and of prime material. Wearing a woollen cap that looks good and is warm, can automatically solve all problems of winter challenges. Whether you’re on the metro or simply trying to catch a cab, warm monkey caps are the style savers. Fur caps also look great and give your outfit a new look.

Also Read | Style Tips | Clothing Colour Combinations For Two-piece Sets That Look Great Together

Turtle Neck Tops

Turtle-necks are everyone’s best friends in winters. They cover the neck, keep out the wind and also look super cute when paired with the right pants. They’re also perfect for layering in winters and look great when worn under jackets and coats. You can also accessorize them with scarves to add that extra style factor.