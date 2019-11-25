Denim Fashion: 3 Different Ways To Style Denim | Get Style Tips Here

Denim is always a saviour. Denim shirt with any sweatpants, or wearing a tee inside a denim shirt, helps in giving you different looks for different occasions. Denim can be worn on a date, at a wedding, and also at work. Denim can never be a wrong choice to slay at any kind of occasion. There are many ways you can style denim shirt and pants. You can go for chic trousers, skinnies, leather pants, to match with your denim shirt. You can also opt for buttoned, over top, or tucked in denim shirts. Here are 3 different ways to dress yourself with denim-

3 different ways to style denim-

Denim shirt at wedding

To not go too casual, wear a denim shirt under a suit for a wedding which won’t really look too dull. You can skip the tie when you wear a denim shirt. You can wear a white coloured tee with any shade of denim as white always goes well with denim and other suits. Denim suit will be a different and casually trendy look.

Read: SHOCKING! Long Drive In Tight Denim Lands Man In Hospital Emergency

Denim on a date

You need something that makes you look fantastic. Black jeans, denim shirt, and sleek Chelsea boots make an incredible combination. You can also go denim on denim. However, the two denims should not be precisely the same shade but instead should complement each other well. You can crack the monotone inside with either a solid white or a black tee.

Read: Denim Jacket: Fashionable Ways To Style A Denim Jacket In Winters

Denim at work

Wear a simple white tee and layer it with a denim jacket, keeping the jacket's buttons undone to make sure it does not look too shabby. You can wear jean pants under but make sure it’s a different shade than your denim jackets. Complete your look with sneakers and watch (Optional). This outfit will keep you comfortable during all 9 working hours.

Read: Jeans: Types Of Trendy Denims To Wear On Different Occasions

Read: Bollywood Beauties Acing The Denim On Denim Trends For Occasions