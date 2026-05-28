'Women Don't Get Justice Until Dead': Social Media Influencer Attempts Suicide, Alleges Mental Torture In Disturbing Video

Ronisha Sharma, a social media influencer from Jammu, posted two videos on her Instagram handle claiming them to be her final videos before she commits suicide. In the video, she claimed that she and her family are being harassed and tortured, and suicide is the only option she feels will stop the atrocity her parents are facing. In the video, she alleged that women, especially divorced women, don't get justice in India. She requested not to torture her parents after her death. She further accused five people, including the Cyber Crime DSP, of colluding.

Ronisha is currently being treated at GMC Jammu hospital and is said to be out of danger.

Ronisha Sharma blames five people for her mental condition

She has shared a set of two videos and can be heard saying. "So, I am going to end my life. This is my final video for you all today. I simply cannot go on living amidst such harassment and mental torture. Once I am gone, please spare my family. In this world, women are barely allowed to live as it is and a divorced woman who chooses to live life on her own terms? That is something they simply cannot tolerate. All the evidence... Anyone who requires proof, please obtain it from my lawyer. Get hold of all the FIRs that have been filed everything. In India, a woman does not receive justice until she is dead. I won't get it either. They are dragging my family into this... My mother talks about dying every single day."

"It has reached a breaking point... I never imagined I would ever have to do something like this on social media. I never thought it would come to this, never, ever," she continued.

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Towards the end, she alleged, "The police have colluded to make this happen. This particular police officer... The DSP of cyber ​​crime... Rohit—he is the mastermind behind this entire conspiracy. In our India, no one ever gets justice. Thieves manage to obtain stays here; murderers... Even murderers get stays. This is my final video; after this, please do not harass my family, guys—please! Do not trouble my family. It would be better for me to simply end my life—and that is exactly what I am doing today. The people responsible for this are Prashant Gupta, Príkshit... Prashant Sharma, Parikshit Gupta, and Riya Gupta. If you are able to deliver justice, then please, by all means, ensure that it is served."

Who is Ronisha Sharma?

According to her Instagram bio, she is a beauty and fashion influencer. She is also a dentist. On Instagram, she has 903K followers.