Is Office Air Healthy For Your Skin? The Truth Might Surprise You

Many people notice that their skin feels fresh in the morning but starts looking dull or dry after spending hours at work. Experts say office environments may play a role in this change. Constant exposure to air conditioning, long screen time, stress and dehydration may affect the skin barrier and reduce moisture levels throughout the day.

Air conditioning dries out the skin

Dry Skin At Work | Image: Freepik

Most offices use air conditioning for long hours, especially during summers. While AC helps maintain the indoor temperatures, it also reduces humidity levels in the air. According to the Cleveland Clinic, dry indoor air may contribute to skin dryness and irritation in some individuals. As the skin loses moisture, it may begin to feel tight, flaky or less radiant.

Long screen hours make the skin look tired

Tired skin due to office air and stress | Image: Freepik

Spending several hours in front of laptops and other screens contributes to a tired appearance. Long work hours and reduced movement affect the circulation and make the face appear tired by the end of the day. Eye strain and stress also influence how refreshed the skin looks.

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Dehydration during work hours

Busy schedules often cause people to forget to hydrate themselves during work hours. Dehydration affects skin texture and makes the skin appear dull throughout the day. Excess coffee intake worsens dryness because excessive consumption without sufficient water intake pulls moisture away from the skin, leaving it tight, flaky, and dry.

Stress affects the skin

Work-related stress sometimes affects the skin barrier and overall appearance. According to Harvard Health Publishing, stress contributes to skin concerns like dryness and dullness. Moreover, lack of sleep and irregular routine might affect skin health.

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Simple ways to protect the skin at work

Stay hydrated throughout the day

Use a lightweight moisturiser during skincare

Avoid splashing water on the face repeatedly

Take short breaks from the screen

Use sunscreen if exposed to sunlight indoors

Eat hydrating fruits and beverages

Nighttime skincare is also important