10 Holi Shayari Posts And Messages You Can Share With You Loved Ones This Year

Holi is just around the corner and one of the best ways to enjoy it is to celebrate it with others. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted us from celebrating this festival with its usual pomp, one can celebrate it by sending Holi messages to their loved ones. What better way to spread the joy of Holi than to send a shayari?

2021 Holi Shayari for family and friends

Happy Holi Shayari Images

1. As mentioned earlier, this pandemic has dumped all the Holi plans in the bin. But while one might be away from our close ones, we can send a message or this Holi shayari that will add joy to this gloomy atmosphere. The shayari will make sure that you are also part of the Holi celebraton regardless of the distance.

2. Who says Holi shayari only has to be sent to your family? A Holi shayari can also be sent to your loved one. This shayari sums it all up. It shows how Holi can also be a great festival for couples to celebrate.

3. Social media has plenty of romantic Holi shayaris. This Holi shayari is example of the same. It showcases how every colour used in this festival becomes an integral part of love and romance. Take a look.

4. Social media users seem to have found a philosophical connection to Holi and life. This shayari talks about how one should not be scared of colours. But rather stay away from people who change their behaviour the same way colours often change when they mix up. Take a look.

5. There are plenty of Holi shayaris on social media. While some of them rightly depict the festival’s happy spirit, some do not. Some people use this festival to share Holi sad shayari. This Holi shayari is an example of the same. Take a look.

Here are some other Holi special shayaris that you can send to you loved ones

1.

Sabhi rango ka rash hai holi,

Mann ka ullhas hai Holi

Jeevan mein khushiyan bhari deti hai

Bas isiliye khaas hai Holi

Credit: Shayarifm

2.

Rango ka tyohaar mein bhare Khushi ke rang

Har darwaje par baje holi ke mridang

Yeh Holi beete aapki

Aapke Chahane walo ke sang

Credit: Shayarifm

3.

Gulab thandak mein aaya

Holi ka tyohaar

Rangon ki baarat hai

Khushiyon ki aayi bahaar

Credit: Shayarifm

4.

Rang rangeela mahol ho

Apno ka saath ho

Swadisht pakwaano ki mithaas pass ho

Uthao gulaal aur dhamaal karo pyaaro

Credit: Deepawali.co.in

5.

Rango kin a hoti koi jaat

Wo toh late buss khushiyon ki saugaat

Haath se haath milate chalo

Holi hai holi ke rang lagate chalo

Credit: Deepawali.co.in

Image Credit: Canva