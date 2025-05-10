sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ CBSE Results 2025 | Virat Kohli | India Strikes Pakistan | Pak Fake News Busted | Operation Sindoor 2.0 |
Advertisement

Updated May 10th 2025, 17:25 IST

10 Memorable Ways To Celebrate Your Mom This Mother's Day

If you’re scratching your head deciding how to make this Mother's Day truly memorable, don’t worry, we’ve got your back with ideas to make her feel cherished and loved.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Happy Mother's Day 2025.
Happy Mother's Day 2025. | Image: Pexels

Mother's Day is a truly special occasion in every child's life. It’s a time to honour the sacrifices and unconditional love of a mother, the anchor who keeps the family strong and united.

While every day can be considered Mother's Day, this particular celebration, observed on the second Sunday of May, offers a global moment to come together and appreciate the incredible mother figures in our lives.

Also read: Happy Mother’s Day 2025: Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Images And Quotes To Share With Moms

Everyone celebrates it in their own way, often depending on budget, time, and the personal meaning of gifts it hold.

This year, Mother's Day falls on May 10, and if you’re still scratching your head deciding how to make this Mother's Day truly memorable, don’t worry, we’ve got your back with ideas to make her feel cherished and loved.

Happy Mother's Day 2025. Image: Pexels

10 memorable ways to celebrate Mother's Day 2025

  1. Brunch in bed: It's true, it's always the thought that counts. Start Mother's Day on a sweet note by serving your mom a cosy, homemade brunch in bed. A simple tray with her favourite dishes, a fresh flower, and a heartfelt note can make all the difference.
  2. Nature picnic: Celebrate Mother’s Day surrounded by the beauty of nature. Pack a picnic and head to a peaceful riverside or park. Good food, laughter, and the sound of rustling leaves make for a perfect, soul-soothing afternoon.
  3. Give her some me-time: For those who spend a lot of time with their mothers, sometimes the most thoughtful gift can be space. This Mother’s Day, consider giving her the freedom to enjoy some time alone or with her friends. If you’re a father with a little one at home, it’s a definite yes, take over for the day and let her unwind, recharge, and enjoy a well-deserved break on her own terms.
  4. Prepare a relaxing bath and massage: After a long day of caring for everyone else, your mom deserves some relaxation. Run a warm, soothing bath for her to unwind in. While she’s enjoying the bath, offer her a gentle body massage. A simple yet meaningful gesture that shows you appreciate everything she does. Sometimes, the best gifts are the ones she doesn’t have to ask for.
  5. Create a time capsule: Capture the love and memories of the moment by creating a time capsule. Fill it with sentimental items like handwritten letters, photographs, small keepsakes, or even a piece of cherished jewellery. Bury it the traditional way or store it safely, to be opened and cherished years down the line.
Happy Mother's Day 2025. Image: Pexels
  1. Spa time: Every supermom deserves a moment to recharge. Treat her to a relaxing spa day because even the strongest women need time to unwind. Let her escape into tranquillity and return refreshed, especially on a day meant just for her.
  2. Walk in the woods: Sometimes, the best gift is time well spent. Invite your mom for a gentle walk through the woods, where every step is filled with the calming scent of leaves, earth, and fresh air. It’s a mindful way to reconnect with each other and with nature.
  3. Visit friends or relatives: Take your mother to visit one of her favourite friends or relatives living close by. Spend quality time together, share stories, and enjoy a delicious Mother’s Day meal. Sometimes, a warm conversation in person is the best gift of all.
  4. For the curious mom: Does your mom have a curious spirit? Surprise her by inviting a tarot card reader to the comfort of your home. It’s a unique, fun experience that allows her to relax, unwind, and explore something new, all from the convenience of her own space.
  5. Special Dessert: No celebration is truly complete without something sweet. Whip up a delicious dessert to honour the sweet and loving mother figure in your life. Whether it's her favourite treat or something new, it’s a simple way to show your love and make her feel cherished

Published May 10th 2025, 17:01 IST