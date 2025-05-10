10 Memorable Ways To Celebrate Your Mom This Mother's Day

Updated May 10th 2025, 17:25 IST
Mother's Day is a truly special occasion in every child's life. It’s a time to honour the sacrifices and unconditional love of a mother, the anchor who keeps the family strong and united.
While every day can be considered Mother's Day, this particular celebration, observed on the second Sunday of May, offers a global moment to come together and appreciate the incredible mother figures in our lives.
Everyone celebrates it in their own way, often depending on budget, time, and the personal meaning of gifts it hold.
This year, Mother's Day falls on May 10, and if you’re still scratching your head deciding how to make this Mother's Day truly memorable, don’t worry, we’ve got your back with ideas to make her feel cherished and loved.
