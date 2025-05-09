Happy Mother’s Day 2025: Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Images And Quotes To Share With Moms

Updated May 9th 2025, 18:06 IST
Mother’s Day is observed every year on the second Sunday of May. In 2025, it falls on 11th May.
On this day, mothers, whether you call them mom, mama, or any other endearing name, are celebrated for their strength, love, and dedication.
From carrying for nine months to raising, protecting a family, and for many, nurturing the next generation, these women are true supermoms.
There’s no better way to honour their efforts than by taking a moment to express your gratitude, even with a heartfelt message, a thoughtful quote, or a simple Mother’s Day image on this special occasion.
To help you celebrate meaningfully, Republic World has curated the best Mother’s Day wishes, quotes, images, and messages to make the mother figures in your life feel truly special.
