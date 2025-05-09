Happy Mother’s Day 2025: Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Images And Quotes To Share With Moms

Mother’s Day is observed every year on the second Sunday of May. In 2025, it falls on 11th May.

On this day, mothers, whether you call them mom, mama, or any other endearing name, are celebrated for their strength, love, and dedication.

From carrying for nine months to raising, protecting a family, and for many, nurturing the next generation, these women are true supermoms.

There’s no better way to honour their efforts than by taking a moment to express your gratitude, even with a heartfelt message, a thoughtful quote, or a simple Mother’s Day image on this special occasion.

To help you celebrate meaningfully, Republic World has curated the best Mother’s Day wishes, quotes, images, and messages to make the mother figures in your life feel truly special.

Mother's Day Quotes

“My mother is my friend who shares with me her bread. All my hopelessness cured! Her company makes me secure!” - Israelmore Ayivor

“I look back on my childhood and thank the stars above. For everything you gave me, but mostly for your love.”- Wayne F. Winters

"To the world, you are a mother. To our family, you are the world.”

"All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” - Abraham Lincoln

"If love is as sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love” - Stevie Wonder

"A mother is she who can take the place of all others but of whose place no one else can take” - Cardinal Mermillod

Mother's Day Images

Happy Mother's Day. Image: Pexels

Happy Mother's Day. Image: Pexels

Happy Mother's Day. Image: FreePik

Happy Mother's Day. Image: FreePik