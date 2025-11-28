2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Highlights: Cynthia Erivo, K-pop Demons HUNTR/X, Ciara And More Artists Light Up The NYC Streets

2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Highlight: Cynthia Erivo, K-pop Demons HUNTR/X, Ciara And More Artists Light Up The NYC Street | Image: X

The 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade marched through Manhattan on Thursday, November 27. Whole NYC united, including global pop stars, legacy brands, Broadway favourites, and viral K-pop performers.

Cynthia Erivo opened the parade. The “Wicked: For Good” star delivered a powerful, roaring performance of “Feeling Good”, setting the tone for the entire event with her dynamic energy.

Foreigner performed “Cold as Ice” on the Stranger Things float, building excitement for the show's final season after its decade-long run.

The show-stopper, and the act the children loved the most, came from K-pop Demon Hunters star HUNTR/X, also known as EJAE, along with Audrey Nuna and REI AMI. They delivered an electrifying performance of their song “Golden.”

Lil Jon also drew attention with his iconic, adult-friendly track “Turn Down for What.” Before going on stage, Lil Jon told TMZ that he would “definitely change the lyrics up for the kids. It's a big thing for the kids, and clean it up a bit more.”

Alongside these acts, a long list of pop artists performed, including Ciara, Busta Rhymes, Kool & the Gang, Lil Jon, Jewel, Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw. Teen favourites such as Conan Gray, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza and Teyana Taylor also featured in the line-up.

