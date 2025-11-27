OTT Releases This Weekend: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Aaryan, The Pet Detective, Regai And More Titles To Stream

Check out what new is streaming on OTT | Image: Republic

OTT Releases This Weekend: Covering regional, Hollywood and Hindi titles, here's a list of trending OTT releases that are certain to make your weekend relaxed and entertaining at home.

Regai

The seven-episode series is a gritty investigative thriller based on a novel by crime writer Rajesh Kumar. It follows Sub-Inspector Vetri and Constable Santhiya, whose routine investigation takes a dark turn with the discovery of a severed hand hidden in a melting ice cart. It will stream from November 28.

Where to watch: Zee5

Primitive War

It is a science fiction action horror film based on Ethan Pettus's 2017 novel of the same name. Set in a 1968 Vietnam jungle, the movie features a military unit encountering dinosaurs. The action thriller which takes inspiration from the Jurassic Park franchise will stream from November 28.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf starrer rom-com is now streaming after an underwhelming box office run. In the film, confusion unfolds between exes as they meet at a wedding. SSKTK promises laughter and some heartfelt moments Bollywood-style.

Where to watch: Netflix

Aaryan

Tamil crime thriller Aaryan stars Vishnu Vishal and Selvaraghavan. While it had an underwhelming run in cinema halls, it will look to find a new lease of life on streaming from November 28. The movie will premiere in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Pet Detective

The Pet Detective is a crime thriller directed by Praneesh Vijayan. The Malayalam movie follows a missing pet's case that eventually uncovers a international smuggling racket. Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinayakan, Major Ravi and others star in it. This movie will stream from November 28.

Where to watch: Zee5

Born Hungry

Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich’s documentary Born Hungry, backed by Priyanka Chopra, is set to premiere on November 28. It is based on the real-life story of Sash Simpson, a celebrity chef who battled severe poverty before being adopted by a Canadian couple.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Raktabeej 2

This Bengali political thriller stars Seema Biswas and Mimi Chakraborty in the leading roles. In it, an elite counter-terrorism unit races against time to stop mysterious leader Munir Alam from orchestrating chaos between India and Bangladesh. The movie will stream from November 28.

Where to watch: Zee5

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1

The beloved sci-fi thriller series is now in its final chapter. The latest and final season will stream in two parts, with Part 1 to begin streaming from November 27. Part 2 will stream on Christmas this year, followed by the show finale on New Year's eve.