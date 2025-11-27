Updated 27 November 2025 at 23:41 IST
OTT Releases This Weekend: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Aaryan, The Pet Detective, Regai And More Titles To Stream
From latest movies like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Primitive War, Aaryan and The Pet Detective to the thriller series Regai, here's everything new you can check out various OTT platforms this weekend.
OTT Releases This Weekend: Covering regional, Hollywood and Hindi titles, here's a list of trending OTT releases that are certain to make your weekend relaxed and entertaining at home.
Regai
The seven-episode series is a gritty investigative thriller based on a novel by crime writer Rajesh Kumar. It follows Sub-Inspector Vetri and Constable Santhiya, whose routine investigation takes a dark turn with the discovery of a severed hand hidden in a melting ice cart. It will stream from November 28.
Where to watch: Zee5
Primitive War
It is a science fiction action horror film based on Ethan Pettus's 2017 novel of the same name. Set in a 1968 Vietnam jungle, the movie features a military unit encountering dinosaurs. The action thriller which takes inspiration from the Jurassic Park franchise will stream from November 28.
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
The Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf starrer rom-com is now streaming after an underwhelming box office run. In the film, confusion unfolds between exes as they meet at a wedding. SSKTK promises laughter and some heartfelt moments Bollywood-style.
Where to watch: Netflix
Aaryan
Tamil crime thriller Aaryan stars Vishnu Vishal and Selvaraghavan. While it had an underwhelming run in cinema halls, it will look to find a new lease of life on streaming from November 28. The movie will premiere in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Pet Detective
The Pet Detective is a crime thriller directed by Praneesh Vijayan. The Malayalam movie follows a missing pet's case that eventually uncovers a international smuggling racket. Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinayakan, Major Ravi and others star in it. This movie will stream from November 28.
Where to watch: Zee5
Born Hungry
Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich’s documentary Born Hungry, backed by Priyanka Chopra, is set to premiere on November 28. It is based on the real-life story of Sash Simpson, a celebrity chef who battled severe poverty before being adopted by a Canadian couple.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Raktabeej 2
This Bengali political thriller stars Seema Biswas and Mimi Chakraborty in the leading roles. In it, an elite counter-terrorism unit races against time to stop mysterious leader Munir Alam from orchestrating chaos between India and Bangladesh. The movie will stream from November 28.
Where to watch: Zee5
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1
The beloved sci-fi thriller series is now in its final chapter. The latest and final season will stream in two parts, with Part 1 to begin streaming from November 27. Part 2 will stream on Christmas this year, followed by the show finale on New Year's eve.
Where to watch: Netflix
