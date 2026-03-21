2026 Eid Celebrations Of Pataudi Household: Biryani To Eidi Cards

After the holy month of Ramadan, people celebrate Eid al-Fitr with prayers, family gatherings, festive meals, and warm wishes. On this occasion, Ibrahim Ali Khan gave fans a glimpse of his Eid celebrations with family on Saturday by sharing a picture of his half-brother, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, enjoying a plate of biryani.

The Pataudi family celebrated the festival at home with a special feast, where biryani took centre stage. The occasion brought everyone together for an intimate gathering and reflected their tradition of celebrating festivals with loved ones. In the photo Ibrahim shared, only Taimur sits at the dining table, enjoying the Eid delicacy with his hands. The actor captioned the post, “Eid Mubarak,” and extended festive wishes to his followers.

Earlier in the day, Ibrahim’s aunt Saba Pataudi shared a glimpse of the family’s preparations. She highlighted the tradition of giving Eidi and posted an image of neatly arranged envelopes for the younger members, whom she fondly called “Pataudi munchkins.” Some envelopes carried affectionate labels such as “Dearest Jeh Baba,” “Dearest Ibrahim,” and “Dearest Timmi Jaan,” although the last name was not fully clear.

The younger members of the Pataudi family include Taimur and his brother Jeh Ali Khan, the children of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The group also includes Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim, Saif’s children with his former wife, Amrita Singh, as well as Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

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Taimur, born in December 2016, shares a close bond with his siblings and cousins. They are the grandchildren of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and late cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.