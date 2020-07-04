4th Of July Funny Quotes That You Can Send As Messages Or Use As Captions

The 4th of July, commonly known as Independence Day or July Fourth, is considered as a national holiday in the United States ever since 1941. But, the fact is that the tradition of celebrating the 4th of July goes all the way back to the 18th century, during the American Revolutionary time. The 4th of July will be falling on a Saturday in 2020. Here are some patriotic yet funny quotes on the occasion of the 4th of July that you can share with your friends and family-

4th of July funny quotes

It’s Fourth of July weekend, or, as I call it, exploding Christmas.

If I have to lay an egg for my country, I will do it.

All great change in America begins at the dinner table.

America is not just a country, it is an idea.

He makes me melt like a popsicle on the fourth of July.

Laughter is America’s most important export.

Freedom is never granted, it is earned by each generation.

I am just like my country, I am young, scrappy, hungry, and I am not throwing away my shot.

Freedom lies in being bold.

America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination.

True patriotism springs from a belief in the dignity of the individual, freedom, and equality not only for Americans but for all people on earth.

Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better.

Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.

I always have the most fun on the Fourth of July. You don’t have to exchange any gifts. You just go to the beach and watch the fireworks. It is always fun.

In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it.

History began on July Fourth, 1776. Everything before that was a mistake.

I have always been among those who believed that the greatest freedom of speech was the greatest safety because if a man is a fool, the best thing to do is to encourage him to advertise the fact by speaking.

There, I guess King George will be able to read that (referring to the Declaration of Independence).

