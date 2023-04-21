Akshaya Tritiya 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes And Greetings To Share

Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious festival and this day is celebrated on shukla paksha's third tithi in the month of Vaisakha. This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on April 22. As this festival brings good omen and unending prosperity, many people buy gold or start new businesses. It is believed that what marks its beginning on Akshaya Tritiya only multiplies and grows indefinitely in the future with less hurdles.

As per the folklore, Lord Vishnu was re-incarnated and took human form on this day. This is also one of the reason why people believe it to be a fortunate day for investments. Several people also donate on Akshaya Tritaya as doing any form of charity is rewarded with prosperity and money. As everyone in the country is gearing up to celebrate this day, here are a few wishes that one can share with their close ones.

Akshaya Tritaya 2023: WhatsApp Wishes, Greetings and Messages