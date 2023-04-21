Akshaya Tritiya 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes And Greetings To Share

Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious festival and this day is celebrated on shukla paksha's third tithi in the month of Vaisakha. This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on April 22. As this festival brings good omen and unending prosperity, many people buy gold or start new businesses. It is believed that what marks its beginning on Akshaya Tritiya only multiplies and grows indefinitely in the future with less hurdles.
As per the folklore, Lord Vishnu was re-incarnated and took human form on this day. This is also one of the reason why people believe it to be a fortunate day for investments. Several people also donate on Akshaya Tritaya as doing any form of charity is rewarded with prosperity and money. As everyone in the country is gearing up to celebrate this day, here are a few wishes that one can share with their close ones.
Akshaya Tritaya 2023: WhatsApp Wishes, Greetings and Messages
- This Akshaya Tritiya lets pledge to keep walking towards success and kill all darkness with light of love.
- Happy Akshaya Tritiya. May the lord keep protecting your prosperity and happiness.
- Happy Akshaya Tritiya from me and mine to you and yours. May this year bring wealth and prosperity for you.
- Purchase gold and silver this Akshaya Tritiya and watch how the lord increases the wealth for you. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.
- With yagna, puja, and rituals, let’s welcome wealth and prosperity into our homes on this auspicious day. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.
- May this Akshaya Tritiya bring you wealth and success. Here's hope that happiness follows you. I wish you a prosperous future.
- May you witness tremendous luck and good fortune. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.
- Wishing you are your family a truly blessed Akshaya Tritiya filled with joy and prosperity.
- May this Akshaya Tritiya bring you continued good fortune and success. Congratulations on Akshaya Tritiya.
- On the festival of Akshaya Tritiya, may Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and success.
- I wish you not just a day, but a lifetime of happiness and success. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!
- May this Akshaya Tritiya, light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles! Happy Akshaya Tritiya!
- May it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success, and happiness. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!