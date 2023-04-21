Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Is It On April 22 Or 23? Know Auspicious Time To Buy Gold

Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious festival in Hinduism and Jainism. The festival is believed to bring success and wealth throughout the year. It is also considered auspicious to invest in gold and other ventures on Akshaya Tritiya. However, there is some confusion about the Akshay Tritiya date in 2023.

Akshay Tritiya's 2023 dates are being debated between April 22 and April 23. According to Drik Panchang, the festival day falls on April 22, Saturday. Devotees plan their significant investments so that they can venture out on Akshaya Tritiya Day. The day is believed to be auspicious for buying gold, moving into a new house, getting married and more.

When is Akshaya Tritiya 2023? Know Shubh Muhurat

Putting all confusion to rest, Drik Panchang reported that Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on April 22 from 7:49 am. However, the shubh muhurat of the festival extends till 7:47 am on April 23, Sunday. According to these timings, the auspicious timings will last for 21 hours and 59 minutes.

What to buy on Akshaya Tritiya?

The purchase of gold is customary on Akshaya Tritiya Day. It is believed that the investment made on the day reaps multifold benefits throughout the year. The Akshaya Tritiya 2023 shubh muhurat to buy gold begins at 7:49 am on April 22. One can buy gold till 5:48 am on April 23, according to Drik Panchang.

Auspicious time to buy gold on Saturday, April 22

On April 23, there are 5 shubh muhurats to purchase gold. In the early morning, the festival muhurat begins at 7.49 am and to 9.04 am. Next, in the afternoon gold can be purchased between, 12.20 pm to 5.13 pm. The evening muhurat to buy gold falls between 6:51 pm to 8:13 pm. The night muhurat on the day begins at 9.35 pm and goes on till 1.42 am on April 23.

Auspicious time to buy gold on Sunday, April 23

On April 23, the Akshaya Tritya muhurat lasts only got 1 hour and 59 minutes. The muhurat begins at 5:48 am and goes on till 7:47 am. Given the shorter duration, it is advised to celebrate the festival on April 22.