Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Know Shubh Muhurat City-wise, Gold Purchase Timing, Puja Vidhi And Significance

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Also known as Akti or Akha Teej is one of the auspicious days for Jains and Hindus. It falls on the third tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Vaisakha. It is said that buying rice or depositing money in the bank, or buying gold, is significant. In Sanskrit, the word akṣaya means "never decreasing" in the sense of "prosperity, hope, joy, success", while tr̥tīyā means "third phase of the moon". This year, Akshaya Tritiya is falling on April 30.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Shubh Muhurat

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat - 05:41 AM to 12:18 PM

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 05:31 PM on April 29, 2025

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 02:12 PM on April 30, 2025

(A representative image | Image: Freepik)

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Shubh Muhurat in Other Cities

06:08 AM to 12:32 PM - Pune

05:41 AM to 12:18 PM - New Delhi

05:49 AM to 12:06 PM - Chennai

05:49 AM to 12:24 PM - Jaipur

05:51 AM to 12:13 PM - Hyderabad

05:42 AM to 12:19 PM - Gurgaon

05:40 AM to 12:20 PM - Chandigarh

05:05 AM to 11:34 AM - Kolkata

06:11 AM to 12:36 PM - Mumbai

05:59 AM to 12:17 PM - Bengaluru

06:07 AM to 12:37 PM - Ahmedabad

05:41 AM to 12:18 PM - Noida

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Auspicious Timings to buy Gold

Buying gold on this day is considered significant as it brings prosperity and more wealth in future. So those who are planning to buy should follow the timing below.

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 05:41 AM to 02:12 PM

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 10:39 AM to 12:18 PM

Morning Muhurat (Labha, Amrita) - 05:41 AM to 09:00 AM

(A representative image | Image: Freepik)

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Significance

Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring good luck and success. The day is ruled by Lord Vishnu, and according to Hindu mythology, the Treta Yuga began on this day. So, it is advised to worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi on this day to attract prosperity. Start the day by cleaning the house and preparing for a puja. Take a bath, wear fresh and clean clothes. While offering prayer, devotees can chant "Om Shreem Mahalakshmaye Namaha."

(A representative image | Image: Freepik)