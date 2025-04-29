Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Know Shubh Muhurat City-wise, Gold Purchase Timing, Puja Vidhi And Significance

Updated April 29th 2025, 17:51 IST
Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Also known as Akti or Akha Teej is one of the auspicious days for Jains and Hindus. It falls on the third tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Vaisakha. It is said that buying rice or depositing money in the bank, or buying gold, is significant. In Sanskrit, the word akṣaya means "never decreasing" in the sense of "prosperity, hope, joy, success", while tr̥tīyā means "third phase of the moon". This year, Akshaya Tritiya is falling on April 30.
Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat - 05:41 AM to 12:18 PM
Tritiya Tithi Begins - 05:31 PM on April 29, 2025
Tritiya Tithi Ends - 02:12 PM on April 30, 2025
06:08 AM to 12:32 PM - Pune
05:41 AM to 12:18 PM - New Delhi
05:49 AM to 12:06 PM - Chennai
05:49 AM to 12:24 PM - Jaipur
05:51 AM to 12:13 PM - Hyderabad
05:42 AM to 12:19 PM - Gurgaon
05:40 AM to 12:20 PM - Chandigarh
05:05 AM to 11:34 AM - Kolkata
06:11 AM to 12:36 PM - Mumbai
05:59 AM to 12:17 PM - Bengaluru
06:07 AM to 12:37 PM - Ahmedabad
05:41 AM to 12:18 PM - Noida
Buying gold on this day is considered significant as it brings prosperity and more wealth in future. So those who are planning to buy should follow the timing below.
Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 05:41 AM to 02:12 PM
Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 10:39 AM to 12:18 PM
Morning Muhurat (Labha, Amrita) - 05:41 AM to 09:00 AM
Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring good luck and success. The day is ruled by Lord Vishnu, and according to Hindu mythology, the Treta Yuga began on this day. So, it is advised to worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi on this day to attract prosperity. Start the day by cleaning the house and preparing for a puja. Take a bath, wear fresh and clean clothes. While offering prayer, devotees can chant "Om Shreem Mahalakshmaye Namaha."
To attract prosperity, devotees can make charitable donations in the form of clothes, money or food.
