Akshaya Tritiya Quotes And Wishes To Share With Friends And Family

The Hindu and Jain communities will soon be celebrating Akshaya Tritiya, an auspicious occasion marking the third lunar day in the month of Vaishakha. The Sanskrit word signifies unending happiness, prosperity and success. A Hindu myth suggests that on this day goddess Lakshmi granted King Kuber his desire for wealth and prosperity. This tradition has carried on today as people mark Akshaya Tritiya as an auspicious occasion to purchase gold, property and other items.

Across Indian states, the festival is known by different names. In Rajasthan and Gujarat, it is known as Akha Teej and in Chhatisgarh as Akti. Here is a list of various Akshaya Tritiya quotes and wishes.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya quotes and wishes to share with your loved ones

May this Akshaya Tritiya celebration endows you with opulence and prosperity. Happiness comes at your steps, wishing a bright future in your life! Health, wealth and prosperity are here to hold. May you celebrate this Akshay Tritiya with tons of gold. Happy Akshay Tritiya Good Health, loads of wealth and prosperity in abundance, I am wishing you all the three things you this Akshaya Tritiya. May it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success, and happiness. Happy Akshaya Tritiya! May God bless you with this Akshaya Tritiya. Wish you all the happiness in life. Never let any sorrow in your life. Many wishes for Akshaya Tritiya Wishing you not just a lifetime of eternal fortune and prosperity. Happy Akshaya Tritiya. May Lord bless you on this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya and may it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success and happiness in your life ahead. Here’s wishing you a spiritually blessed year — one that brings you great inner satisfaction and aligns you with the Almighty himself. Happy Akshaya Tritiya to you and to your family. Your business grows day by day, affection and love remained in the family. There is always a shower of money on you. This should be your Akshaya Tritiya festival. Happy Akshaya Tritiya! May Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and prosperity on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. On this day of Akshaya Tritiya, wishing you and your family a lifetime of luck and prosperity. May you thrive and may Goddess Laxmi shower her blessings on you forever. On this auspicious day, buying and wearing gold is believed to bring luck and prosperity. Wishing that it does the same for you. Happy Akshaya Tritiya! Maa Lakshmi came to your house with her kumkum steps. Happy Akshaya Tritiya to you and your family. Every job is done, No dream is incomplete. Life is full of wealth and love, Mother Lakshmi arrives at home. Happy Akshaya Tritiya. May this Akshaya Tritiya bless you with opulence and prosperity. Here’s hoping happiness comes to your steps. Wishing a bright future in your life.