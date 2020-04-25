'Akshaya Tritiya' Wishes To Share With Friends And Family On This Auspicious Day

Akshaya Tritiya is a festival usually celebrated by the Hindu and Jain community. It is an auspicious day as it metaphorically marks the day on which their lines of destiny change. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 26. According to the Hindu myth, on this day King Kuber prayed to the goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity which the goddess had granted. For this reason, many people also feel this is the appropriate time to buy gold or property.

Akshaya Tritya is celebrated all over India with different names in different states. For example, it is called Akha Teej in Rajasthan and Gujarat and Akti in Chhatisgarh. For all those who want to wish their friends and family on this auspicious day, here are some Akshaya Tritiya wishes:

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020 wishes

Celebrate this auspicious day with your loved ones. Here are a few quotes and images that you can share with your families, friends and loved ones

May Lord blesses you on this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, and May it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success and happiness. Greetings on Akshaya Tritiya

May it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success, and happiness. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

Sanskrit word Akshaya means one that never diminishes. May this day of Akshaya Tritiya you good luck and success which never diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya

May this Akshaya Tritiya, light up for you - The hopes of times and dreams for a year full of smiles!

Wishing you not just a lifetime of eternal fortune and prosperity. Happy Akshaya Tritiya

May Lord Ram Bless U On This Special Day, And May It Will Be A New Beginning Of Greater Prosperity, Awesome Success And Full Happiness

May Lord blesses you on this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya and may it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success and happiness in your life ahead

Buy gold, go shopping. Akshay Tritiya is on its way May you be blessed with health and wealth These are my wishes today and everyday Happy Akshay Tritiya

Health, wealth and prosperity Are here to hold May you celebrate this Akshay Tritiya With tons of Gold Happy Akshay Tritiya

Let us celebrate the day of success and good luck Never diminishing fortune and fun Here’s wishing you a Happy Akshay Tritiya

Welcome to the festive season All celebrations have a reason This Akshay Tritiya enjoy and smile Because life is beautiful and worthwhile Happy Akshay Tritiya

May this Akshaya Tritiya celebration endows you with opulence and prosperity. Happiness comes at your steps, wishing a bright future in your life!

Good Health, loads of wealth and prosperity in abundance, I am wishing you all the three things to you this Akshaya Tritiya

May you witness tremendous luck and good fortune. Happy Akshaya Tritiya

And so these wishes are coming your way May Akshay Tritiya bring love and luck Every day in every way. Celebrate to the fullest. Akshaya Tritiya is a very sacred and auspicious day. There is a belief that valuables bought on this special day will bring prosperity, luck and success. So purchase gold of your wish. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya images

Image credit: wewishes.com

Image credit: latestly.com

Image credit: askideas.com

