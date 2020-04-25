'Akshaya Tritiya' Wishes To Share With Friends And Family On This Auspicious Day

Akshaya Tritiya is a festival usually celebrated by the Hindu and Jain community. It is an auspicious day as it metaphorically marks the day on which their lines of destiny change. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 26. According to the Hindu myth, on this day King Kuber prayed to the goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity which the goddess had granted. For this reason, many people also feel this is the appropriate time to buy gold or property.
Akshaya Tritya is celebrated all over India with different names in different states. For example, it is called Akha Teej in Rajasthan and Gujarat and Akti in Chhatisgarh. For all those who want to wish their friends and family on this auspicious day, here are some Akshaya Tritiya wishes:
Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020 wishes
- Celebrate this auspicious day with your loved ones. Here are a few quotes and images that you can share with your families, friends and loved ones
- May Lord blesses you on this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, and May it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success and happiness. Greetings on Akshaya Tritiya
- May Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and prosperity on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya
- May it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success, and happiness. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!
- Sanskrit word Akshaya means one that never diminishes. May this day of Akshaya Tritiya you good luck and success which never diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya
- May this Akshaya Tritiya, light up for you - The hopes of times and dreams for a year full of smiles!
- Wishing you not just a lifetime of eternal fortune and prosperity. Happy Akshaya Tritiya
- May Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and prosperity on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya
- May this day of Akshaya Tritiya bring you good luck and success which never diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya
- May Lord Ram Bless U On This Special Day, And May It Will Be A New Beginning Of Greater Prosperity, Awesome Success And Full Happiness
- Wishing you not just a day but a lifetime of eternal fortune and prosperity. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!
- May Lord blesses you on this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya and may it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success and happiness in your life ahead
- Buy gold, go shopping. Akshay Tritiya is on its way May you be blessed with health and wealth These are my wishes today and everyday Happy Akshay Tritiya
- Health, wealth and prosperity Are here to hold May you celebrate this Akshay Tritiya With tons of Gold Happy Akshay Tritiya
- Let us celebrate the day of success and good luck Never diminishing fortune and fun Here’s wishing you a Happy Akshay Tritiya
- Welcome to the festive season All celebrations have a reason This Akshay Tritiya enjoy and smile Because life is beautiful and worthwhile Happy Akshay Tritiya
- May this Akshaya Tritiya celebration endows you with opulence and prosperity. Happiness comes at your steps, wishing a bright future in your life!
- Good Health, loads of wealth and prosperity in abundance, I am wishing you all the three things to you this Akshaya Tritiya
- May you witness tremendous luck and good fortune. Happy Akshaya Tritiya
- Its the perfect time to the year
To buy gold and get ready to shine
May this Akshay Tritiya be
Beautifully magical and divine
- Let's celebrate the day of success and good luck
Never diminishing fortune and fun
Here’s wishing you a Happy Akshay Tritiya
Because you are a special one!
- Lord Vishnu is coming your way
On this auspicious Akshay Tritiya day
Best regards and wishes to you
May each day be blessed and new
- May lord bless you this Akshay Tritiya
May your dreams come true
May festivities bring joy your way
And all events be successful for you
Happy Akshay Tritiya
- May Lord Vishnu bless you
with health, wealth and prosperity
May life pamper you in abundance
for today, tomorrow and eternity
Happy Akshay Tritiya
- On this auspicious Akshay Tritiya day
May all good luck come your way
Each day be blessed with prosperity and cheer
Enjoy festivities Akshay Trithika is here
- So many days, so many occasions
And yet Akshay Tritiya always feels great
May life be bundled with good luck and fortune
May you always be in a happy state.
- The God of wisdom and strength
Told me He is coming to bless you
So stay happy this Akshay Tritiya
And add a Midas touch to all that you do
Happy Akshay Tritiya
- You are special, you have a beautiful heart
So here’s a wish as the day comes to start
Happy Akshay Tritiya
- You mean a lot to me
And so these wishes are coming your way
May Akshay Tritiya bring love and luck
Every day in every way.
Celebrate to the fullest.
- Akshaya Tritiya is a very sacred and auspicious day. There is a belief that valuables bought on this special day will bring prosperity, luck and success. So purchase gold of your wish. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.
Also Read: Lockdown: Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra, Akshaya Tritiya Festivals To Be Held On Puri Temple Premises
Happy Akshaya Tritiya images
Image credit: wewishes.com
Also Read: Skanda Sashti Festival: Significance Of The Celebrations Dedicate To Lord Kartikeya
Image credit: latestly.com
Also Read: COVID-19 Scare: Delhi's Kalkaji Temple Initiates Special Drive For Navratri Celebrations
Image credit: askideas.com
Also Read: Madurai Chithirai Festival 2020 Schedule In Tamil: Details About The Festival
Also Read: Madurai Chithirai Festival 2020: Preparations Made To Beat The Heat During The Festival