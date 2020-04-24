Madurai Chithirai Festival 2020 Schedule In Tamil: Details About The Festival

Madurai Chithirai festival is celebrated annually during the month of April in the city of Madurai, Tamil Nadu. This festival is considered to be one of the biggest celebrations in the city. It marks the coronation of Goddess Meenakshi and the celestial marriage of Lord Sundareswara and Goddess Meenakshi.

Madurai Chithirai 2020 will begin tomorrow i.e. on April 25, on the fifth day of the bright half of the Tamil month, Chithirai. The celebrations of the festival stand cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic, people will have to celebrate the festivals at home this year. Social gatherings are to be strictly prohibited this year, as per government rules.

Every year the parade takes place on the streets around Meenakshi temple. However, this year everyone has to perform all the rituals at home. Here are the details of the schedule of Madurai Chithitrai festival in Tamil according to the Tamil calendar.

Madurai Chithirai 2020 festival schedule in Tamil

ஏப்ரல் 25 - மதுரை மீனாட்சி அம்மன் கோயில் கொடியேற்றம், கற்பகவிருட்ச வாகனம், சிம்ம வாகனம்

ஏப்ரல் 26 - பூத வாகனம், அன்ன வாகனம்

ஏப்ரல் 27 - கைலாச பருவதம், காமதேனு வாகனம்

ஏப்ரல் 28 - தங்க பல்லாக்கு.

ஏப்ரல் 29 - வேதர் பரி லீலை, தங்க குதிரை வாகனம்.

ஏப்ரல் 30 - சைவ சமய ஸ்தபித வரலாற்று லீலை, ரிஷாப வாகனம்.

மே 1 - நந்தீகேஸ்வரர், யாழி வாகனம்.

மே 2 - பட்டாபிஷேகம்

மே 3 - திக் விஜயம்

மே 4 - சுந்தரேஸ்வரர் மீனாட்சி அம்மன் திருக்கல்யாணம்

மே 5 - சுந்தரேஸ்வரர் மீனாட்சி அம்மன் தேரோட்டம்

மே 5 - கள்ளழகர் அழகர் கோயிலிலிருந்து மதுரைக்குப் புறப்படுதல்

மே 6 - தல்லாகுளத்தில் எதிர்சேவை நிகழ்வு

மே 7 - கள்ளழகர் தங்க குதிரை வாகனத்தில் வைகை ஆற்றில் எழுந்தருளும் நிகழ்வு

மே 8 - வண்டியூர் தேனூர் மண்டபம் எழுந்தருளுதல், சேஷ வாகனம், கருட வாகனம், மண்டூக முனிவருக்கு மோட்சம் தருதல், ராமராயர் மண்டபத்தில் தசாவதார நிகழ்வு

மே 9 - மோகினி அவதாரம், மைசூரு மண்டபத்தில் கள்ளழகர் புஸ்ப அலங்காரம்

மே 10 - மீண்டும் திருமாலிஞ்சோலை எழுந்தருளல்.

