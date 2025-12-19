Updated 19 December 2025 at 21:28 IST
Add These 7 Food Items To Your Winter Diet To Boost Immunity And Brave Harsh Temperatures
Winter brings with it harsh weather conditions and health ailments. Add these 7 items to your diet regulary to ensure wellness as temperatures dip.
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
While enjoyable for some, the winter season in India brings with it cold, cough, flu and compromised immunity for most. As mercury dips, most parts of the country are battling harsh weather conditions and health ailments. A strong immune system is essential to stay healthy during this time, and what you eat plays a crucial role in strengthening yo ur natural defences. As per reports, including seasonal, nutrient-rich foods in your daily meals can help boost immunity and give your body the strength to keep you energised through the colder months. Here are seven food items that should be included in your winter diet to brave the chill.
1. Citrus fruits
Oranges, sweet lime (mosambi), lemons and kinnow are rich sources of vitamin C, which is known to enhance white blood cell production. Regular consumption helps reduce the duration and severity of common infections. A glass of fresh citrus juice or a bowl of fruit chaat can be an easy winter addition.
2. Amla
A powerhouse of antioxidants and vitamin C, amla is widely used in Indian households during winter. It helps improve immunity, aids digestion and supports respiratory health. You can consume it raw, as chutney, murabba or in powdered form. You can also use it as an ingredient in soups and juices.
3. Garlic
Garlic has natural anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. It contains allicin, a compound that helps fight infections and improves immunity. Adding crushed garlic to dals, sabzis and soups can provide warmth and health benefits.
Advertisement
4. Ginger
Known for its warming nature, ginger is a winter staple in Indian kitchens. It helps soothe sore throats, improves circulation and reduces inflammation. Ginger tea, kadha or freshly grated ginger in curries can work wonders during cold weather.
5. Nuts and seeds
Almonds, walnuts, peanuts, flaxseeds and sunflower seeds are rich in healthy fats, protein and vitamin E. These nutrients support immune function and keep the body warm. A handful of soaked almonds or a homemade trail mix makes for a nutritious winter snack.
Advertisement
6. Jaggery (gur)
Commonly used in Indian desserts and snacks, jaggery helps detoxify the body and improves digestion. Rich in iron and minerals, it also supports immunity and provides sustained energy during winter. Pair it with sesame seeds for an added health boost.
Also Read: 9 Recipes India Searched Most In 2025: Idli, Modak, Thekua And More
7. Turmeric
Turmeric is a traditional Indian superfood with powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Curcumin, its active compound, helps strengthen immunity and fight infections. A cup of haldi doodh before bedtime is a comforting and effective winter remedy.
Also Read: 5 Non-Alcoholic Christmas Drinks To Try: Hot Chocolate To Mocktails
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 19 December 2025 at 21:28 IST