Add These 7 Food Items To Your Winter Diet To Boost Immunity And Brave Harsh Temperatures

While enjoyable for some, the winter season in India brings with it cold, cough, flu and compromised immunity for most. As mercury dips, most parts of the country are battling harsh weather conditions and health ailments. A strong immune system is essential to stay healthy during this time, and what you eat plays a crucial role in strengthening yo ur natural defences. As per reports, including seasonal, nutrient-rich foods in your daily meals can help boost immunity and give your body the strength to keep you energised through the colder months. Here are seven food items that should be included in your winter diet to brave the chill.

1. Citrus fruits



Oranges, sweet lime (mosambi), lemons and kinnow are rich sources of vitamin C, which is known to enhance white blood cell production. Regular consumption helps reduce the duration and severity of common infections. A glass of fresh citrus juice or a bowl of fruit chaat can be an easy winter addition.

2. Amla

A powerhouse of antioxidants and vitamin C, amla is widely used in Indian households during winter. It helps improve immunity, aids digestion and supports respiratory health. You can consume it raw, as chutney, murabba or in powdered form. You can also use it as an ingredient in soups and juices.

3. Garlic



Garlic has natural anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. It contains allicin, a compound that helps fight infections and improves immunity. Adding crushed garlic to dals, sabzis and soups can provide warmth and health benefits.

4. Ginger

Known for its warming nature, ginger is a winter staple in Indian kitchens. It helps soothe sore throats, improves circulation and reduces inflammation. Ginger tea, kadha or freshly grated ginger in curries can work wonders during cold weather.

5. Nuts and seeds



Almonds, walnuts, peanuts, flaxseeds and sunflower seeds are rich in healthy fats, protein and vitamin E. These nutrients support immune function and keep the body warm. A handful of soaked almonds or a homemade trail mix makes for a nutritious winter snack.

6. Jaggery (gur)

Commonly used in Indian desserts and snacks, jaggery helps detoxify the body and improves digestion. Rich in iron and minerals, it also supports immunity and provides sustained energy during winter. Pair it with sesame seeds for an added health boost.



7. Turmeric

