All About The Feast Of Francis Xavier Festival And Other Cultural Festivals In Goa

The feast of Francis Xavier Festival is a popular annual festival celebrated in Goa. It is the celebration of the death anniversary of the saint that falls on December 3. The Basilica of Bon Jesus keeps the casket that preserves the mortal remains of the revered saint. The celebrations of this festival are worth being a part of and there is no better time than December to visit the beautiful Goa. You will get to witness one of the most beautiful cultural festivals. If you have been wondering what the festival is all about, then continue reading.

About Feast of Francis Xavier Festival

St. Francis Xavier also known as Goencho Saib is akin to a worshipped god. He is known to be the first Jesuit leader to promote Christianity in Goa. The annual fest marks the death anniversary of the Saint. There is a festival named Novena that is celebrated after the nine days of prayer, to honour the saint. Later a mass is conducted by the super clergy and a large number of people join the mass. Every year, the state of Goa sets in a festive mood prior to the Novenas and this festival continues up to the month of January.

The most special noticeable thing is the remains of the Saint. It is known that even after 400 years of his death, the corpse has not yet decayed. And this forms one of the major reasons for a large number of attractions at this place. Apart from the Feast of Francis Xavier Festival, there are many Cultural festivals held in the state that you must witness at least once in a lifetime.

Cultural Festivals in Goa

There is a New Year fiesta that will help you explore the party and nightlife in Goa with fun and frolic. This is one of the most vibrant Cultural festivals celebrated after the Feast of Francis Xavier Festival. Not to mention, the Christmas festival celebrated in the state. You definitely should embark on this festival that is native to the state. You will get to explore the traditional midnight masses and the glittering aura will enchant you. You can also explore the Goa Carnival festival, which is one of its kind in India. The varied costumes, foot-tapping music and the soul-stirring experience will leave footprints on your mind forever.

