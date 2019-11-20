Winter Festivals In Azerbaijan That You Must Be A Part Of If You're In The Country

Azerbaijan is known for its festivals and events that run all around the year. And these festive vibes make tourists visit it every season and time of the year. Their festivals are all about grandeur and magnificence that will turn your eyes and head at once. If you want to experience Azerbaijan, here are the winter festivals in Azerbaijan that you may not want to miss.

Gish Galasi

This is one of the most famous new year winter festivals in Azerbaijan. The festival starts from mid-December around 15th of the month in Icherisheher. The festival lasts until January, one of the biggest and longest winter festivals in Azerbaijan. The decorations of the festival are worth viewing. It offers a sale of some amazing handicrafts and holiday attributes that you may definitely want to take home. You can also attend ample quizzes and relish on wines and sweets.

Baku International Jazz Festival

Baku is the capital city of Azerbaijan. And the capital is known to host one of the most amazing music festivals. The festivals have visitors coming from all over the world. Denise Fontoura, Djabe, and Albert Hera have been known to perform at this festival which makes it even more amazing. The festival is usually held between late October and November.

ALSO READ | Thanksgiving: All You Need To Know About The Festival In The US

Goychay Pomegranate Festival

If you have never visited a festival that is entirely based on fruit, then head to Azerbaijan. There are various events and competitions like gulping in as many pomegranates and eating the biggest pomegranate. The festival also holds a parade that hosts live music and dance. This is yet another winter festival in Azerbaijan. The festival is held mostly during mid-November.

ALSO READ | Shillong: The Cherry Blossom Festival 2019 | Events, Timing And Venue

Mugham World International Festival

Also, known as Shusha festival, it is one of the cultural winter festivals in Azerbaijan. The festival is known to be an initiative by Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Since then the festival gained popularity and many popular musicians have known to participate in the festival. You can get an insight into the Azerbaijan culture through this festival. The festival is held around the month of December.

ALSO READ | Bundi: Here Are Some Details About The Rajasthani Festival

Gabala Music Festival

This is also one of the most famous winter festivals in Azerbaijan. The speciality of this music festival is the classical music that is played and in an open-air setting. Many tourists from the US, Europe and Israel visit this festival. The festival is also held around the month of December in Gabala.

ALSO READ | Litfests: Popular Literary Festivals In India You Must Attend