Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: What Is The Significance Of This Special Day?

Festivals

Here is all you need to know about the significance of Ambedkar Jayanti which is celebrated on BR Ambedkar's birthday. Read on to know more about this.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
ambedkar jayanti 2020

Every year, Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Tha day is also known as Bhim Jayanti after his name. This year, 2020, marks the 129th anniversary of Ambedkar. He is known especially for his contribution towards framing the Indian constitution. 

Ambedkar Jayanti is also celebrated to honour Ambedkar as an icon of the Dalit especially the Dalit Buddhists. He had worked tirelessly to make sure the practice of untouchability and castism was removed from society. He also worked for the upliftment of women and labourers.

Significance of Ambedkar Jayanti

  • Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated every year to remember his great contribution to India. He was renowned for being an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer. He is also one of the founding fathers of the republic. Besides this, he also helped in shaping India as a democratic country with equal rights for every citizen. 
  • The Indian Constitution framed by Ambedkar has been hailed by American historian Granville Austin as "first and foremost a social document". T. T. Krishnamachari who was a member of the drafting committee of the constitution also thanked BR Ambedkar for his immense contribution in framing it.
  • Ambedkar was also the first person to advocate the concept of "universal adult franchise" and suggest "the right to vote". He argued that every citizen should be allowed to vote irrespective of their economic status. At the time, the right to vote was reserved for only the rich, landed and taxpayers. 
  • Ambedkar also led a fight against untouchability and castism in India after independence. He introduced the reservation system to make sure there was a social balance among every caste in India. 
  • Ambedkar was also an active speaker on women empowerment. He even resigned from his post in the Union Cabinet when the government was not responding to Hindu Code Bill suggested by him. According to it, women were expected to have equal rights as men. 
  • Ambedkar introduced the Power and Water policy which brought electricity and water under the control, of the government. This prevented the monopolisation of both the resources. He was also the one to suggest the construction of dams for irrigation in the country. 
  • Ambedkar was also credited with shaping the formation of the Reserve Bank of India.

