'Ek Desh Ek Awaaz' Initiative To Honour Babasaheb Ambedkar On His Birth Anniversary

Every year, April 14 is observed as Ambedkar Jayanti, to celebrate the birthday of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who was born on April 14, 1891. On this occasion, &TV has launched ‘Ek Desh Ek Awaaz’ initiative this Ambedkar Jayanti, to pay homage to Babasaheb and his vision of a united India. Read to know more.

Ek Desh Ek Awaaz initiative

Prasad Jawade, who plays Babasaheb in Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar said that the Ambedkar laid the foundation of a unified India by bringing millions of Indians under the ambit of one nation and one constitution. His teachings and philosophy still resonate with the Indians across the country, even today.

Neha Joshi plays B.R. Ambedkar’s mother Bhimabai in Ek Mahanayak: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar series. She said that Babasaheb truly was a visionary leader. Today, the way our nation has progressed, a lot of credit goes to him. He not only brought people together but also got them to take collective action towards all forms of suppression.

Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram star Sneha Wagh said that Babasaheb has been an inspiration to many. His ability to challenge and mobilise a revolution that redefined the democracy for the Indian soil made him one of the greatest leaders of our times.

Rohitashv Gour, who plays Manmohan Tiwari in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! said that Dr B. R. Ambedkar was a great visionary leader. His only dream was to make our country as one unified nation through various social and economic reforms and of course through the writing of the Indian constitution.

Aasif Sheikh, who portrays Vibhuti Ahuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! said that he has grown up reading stories of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and his fight for equality has had a great influence on him. Dr Ambedkar has been the most powerful advocate of equality and fraternity in modern India.

Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein star Gracy Singh said that Babasaheb is one of the most prominent voices in Indian history. Be it his fight for equality, women empowerment, or his involvement in the reformation of education; he has impacted the lives of every Indian.

Yogesh Tripathi, Daroga Happu Singh from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! said that Dr Ambedkar envisaged our society as one based on liberty, equality and fraternity. It takes great vision and belief to bring about social and economic reforms that touched so many lives. Few other leaders could unite the nation the way Babasaheb did.

