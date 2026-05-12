Apara Ekadashi 2026: Know Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And More

Apara Ekadashi 2026: It is one of the important days for Hindus as it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Also known as Achala Ekadashi, it falls in the Jyeshtha month's Krishna Paksha. On this day, devotees observe a fast and avoid grains, particularly rice. This month, it falls on Wednesday, May 13.

Apara Ekadashi 2026: Shubh Muhurat

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 02:52 PM on May 12, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 01:29 PM on May 13, 2026

On 14th May, Parana Time - 06:04 AM to 08:41 AM

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On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 11:20 AM

Apara Ekadashi 2026: Significance

Apara means "infinite," suggesting that this fast is a powerful means to eradicate immense sins and bring prosperity. It is believed that worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day brings fame, grants liberation from sins, and removes obstacles. Devotees offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and observe a strict fast on Apara Ekadashi. During the fast, grains and cereals are avoided, and only one meal consisting of fruits and specific fasting foods may be consumed. Some devotees may even choose to fast without drinking water. The fasting period occurs between Dashami (the 10th day) and Dwadashi (the 12th day) and typically lasts for 24 hours. This fast is performed to seek blessings and riches from the gods and goddesses.

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Apara Ekadashi 2026: Vrat Katha

The story of fasting on Apara Ekadashi originates from the ancient times of the Mahabharata. In this tale, Shree Krishna tells Yudhishthira that a person who observes a fast on Apara Ekadashi can be freed from the gravest sins and attain moksha (liberation).