Apara Ekadashi 2026: Know Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And More
Apara Ekadashi 2026: Apara means "infinite," suggesting that this fast is a powerful means to eradicate immense sins and bring prosperity.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Apara Ekadashi 2026: It is one of the important days for Hindus as it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Also known as Achala Ekadashi, it falls in the Jyeshtha month's Krishna Paksha. On this day, devotees observe a fast and avoid grains, particularly rice. This month, it falls on Wednesday, May 13.
Apara Ekadashi 2026: Shubh Muhurat
Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 02:52 PM on May 12, 2026
Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 01:29 PM on May 13, 2026
On 14th May, Parana Time - 06:04 AM to 08:41 AM
Advertisement
On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 11:20 AM
Apara Ekadashi 2026: Significance
Apara means "infinite," suggesting that this fast is a powerful means to eradicate immense sins and bring prosperity. It is believed that worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day brings fame, grants liberation from sins, and removes obstacles. Devotees offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and observe a strict fast on Apara Ekadashi. During the fast, grains and cereals are avoided, and only one meal consisting of fruits and specific fasting foods may be consumed. Some devotees may even choose to fast without drinking water. The fasting period occurs between Dashami (the 10th day) and Dwadashi (the 12th day) and typically lasts for 24 hours. This fast is performed to seek blessings and riches from the gods and goddesses.
Advertisement
Apara Ekadashi 2026: Vrat Katha
The story of fasting on Apara Ekadashi originates from the ancient times of the Mahabharata. In this tale, Shree Krishna tells Yudhishthira that a person who observes a fast on Apara Ekadashi can be freed from the gravest sins and attain moksha (liberation).
Another story involves a kind-hearted king named Mahidhwaja, who is wrongfully killed by his younger brother and buried beneath a peepal tree. The king's ghost haunts the tree, causing distress to anyone who passes by. One day, a sage arrives at the tree and shares his knowledge of the afterlife. He observes a fast for one day on Apara Ekadashi, which ultimately frees the king's ghost from the tree, allowing him to attain moksha.