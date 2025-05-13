sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 13th 2025, 15:10 IST

Bada Mangal 2025: What Is Budhwa Mangal? Date And Rituals

Bada Mangal is a major Hindu festival in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Bada Mangal 2025.
Bada Mangal 2025. | Image: Pexels

Bada Mangal 2025: One of the significant festivals in the Hindu calendar between May and June, Bada Mangal, also known as Budwa Mangal, celebrates Lord Hanuman and seeks His blessings on a series of Tuesdays during these months.

A major Hindu festival in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, it is believed, according to legend, that praying and seeking blessings of Lord Hanuman on Tuesdays in May and June is extremely pure and powerful.

Bada Mangal 2025: Date

As Bada Mangal is observed only on a series of Tuesdays during May and June, the following is the list of auspicious dates:

  • 13 May: First Bada Mangal
  • 20 May: Second Bada Mangal
  • 27 May: Third Bada Mangal
  • 3 June: Fourth Bada Mangal
  • 10 June: Fifth Bada Mangal

Bada Mangal 2025: Rituals

  • Start the day by cleaning the house and home temple, including the idol of Lord Hanuman, and other deities
  • Do not forget to decorate the temple with meaningful flowers
  • Sit down and chant Hanuman Chalisa to invite His presence and blessings.

Published May 13th 2025, 14:39 IST