Bada Mangal 2025: What Is Budhwa Mangal? Date And Rituals

Bada Mangal 2025: One of the significant festivals in the Hindu calendar between May and June, Bada Mangal, also known as Budwa Mangal, celebrates Lord Hanuman and seeks His blessings on a series of Tuesdays during these months.
A major Hindu festival in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, it is believed, according to legend, that praying and seeking blessings of Lord Hanuman on Tuesdays in May and June is extremely pure and powerful.
As Bada Mangal is observed only on a series of Tuesdays during May and June, the following is the list of auspicious dates:
