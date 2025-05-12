Indians At Cannes Film Festival 2025: 'Queen' Aishwarya Rai Returns To Red Carpet, Alia Bhatt And Janhvi Kapoor To Debut, Payal Kapadia Makes Jury

The Cannes Film Festival will commence on May 13 and will last for a week till May 24. The 78th film festival will be hosted on the French Riviera, and this year, several Indian celebrities are expected to walk the red carpet. Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai and Janhvi Kapoor are some of the actresses who are expected to attend the event.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress had earlier left a lasting impression at the coveted MET Gala steps. At a recent media interaction, the Highway actress confirmed that she will attend the Cannes Film Festival 2025, which will mark her first time. Alia joined L'Oreal in 2024 and will walk the Cannes red carpet as a global ambassador for the brand.

Aishwarya Rai



A regular at Cannes, Aishwarya Rai is dubbed as the ‘Queen’ of the film festival. Ever since her debut in 2002, the Devdas star has made heads turn at the Cannes Film Festival year after year. From her dramatic outfits to risky fashion choices, the actress becomes a talking point at the film festival each year, and we expect 2025 to be no different.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter



Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter might make their Cannes debut this year. Their film, Homebound, is confirmed to make a global premiere at the event. The actors, along with the other team members of the movie, are expected to be in attendance at the Cannes Film Festival. However, the same is not confirmed yet.

Kiara Advani



As per a media report, the mom-to-be is on an international spree. Just a week after making her MET Gala debut, Kiara is all set to attend the Cannes Film Festival as well. In 2024, the actress attended the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala held on the sidelines of Cannes. However, this time, it seems like she might make her red carpet debut at the film festival.

Payal Kapadia

Payal Kapadia scripted history at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 as her directorial All We Imagine As Light became the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix, the second-highest honour, at the film festival. The director has now etched her name in history again by becoming a member of the main Jury alongside Halle Berry, Alba Rohrwacher, Leila Slimani, Jeremy Strong, Carlos Reygadas, Dieudo Hamadi, Hong Sangsoo and Juliette Binoche.

