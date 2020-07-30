Bakrid 2020 | Quotes, Wishes & Messages To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Bakrid is one of the holiest Muslim festivals which usually falls in between late July to early August. This year, the festival begins on Thursday, July 30 and ends during the evening of July 31. However, since it is based on the lunar sightings, the date varies from one country to another. The public holiday in India is declared for July 31 and August 1.
Bakrid quotes, wishes and messages to send to loved ones
-
Wishing you and your family health, wealth and prosperity. May Allah shower his mercy on all of us. Eid Mubarak!
-
May Allah bring you and your family happiness, peace and prosperity! Eid Mubarak!
-
Enjoy peace and prosperity! May Allah always keep you healthy bless you! Eid Mubarak!
-
Wishing you a joyful Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May Allah accept all our sacrifices!
-
No shadows to depress you, Only joys to surround you, God himself to bless you, these are my wishes for you, Today, tomorrow, and every day. Happy Bakra Eid
-
Eid-ul-Azha Mubarak
May Allah shower
countless blessing
upon You and Your Family
Keep me in your prayer
-
May the magic of this EID bring lots of happiness in your life & may you celebrate it with all your close friends & may it fill your HEART with wonders. Wish you a Bakra Eid Mubarak
-
Hope Love and Laugher, warmth, wishes, joy and a bouquet of Eid wishes, become a part of your Eid and Your Life. Bakra Eid Mubarak
-
May Allah this occasion flood your life with happiness, your heart with love, your soul with spiritual, ur mind with wisdom, wishing u a very Happy Bakra Eid Mubarak
-
As you offer your sacrifices, I wish that Allah showers his
divine blessings and fulfils
all your dreams on Eid-ul-Adha
and always.
Eid-ul-Adha And Qurbani Mubarak
-
May God bless you and your dear ones with peace,
prosperity and happiness on the auspicious
the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha..
Eid ul Azha And Qurbani Mubarak
-
May the blessings of God upon you throughout
the life with happiness & open all the doors
of success & happiness for you.
Bakra Eid Bohot Bohot Mubarak
-
May this…
Eid bring Fun, Eid bring Happiness,
Eid bring God Endless Blessings
Bakra Eid Mubarak to all
-
On Eid-ul-Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are
appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty.
Have a blessed Eid-ul-Adha!
-
On Eid-ul-Adha, wishing that Allah be your guide
and show you the right path in everything you do.
Bakra Eid Mubarak to all!
-
As you pray to Allah and offer your sacrifices
In the true Spirit of Eid-ul-Adha –
Here’s hoping that all your wishes are fulfilled and prayers are answered!
-
May your family, friends, all whom
you love and all who love you remain
blessed and happy each day to come.
Happy Eid ul Azah
-
Today I Pray That:
Happiness Stays At Your Door.
May It Knock Early And Stay Late.
And Leave The Gift Of Allah’s Love.
Peace, Joy and Good Health Behind.
Best Wishes for a Happy Bakra Eid
-
Have a joyous Bakra Eid
with full of sparkling light
to brighten your life.
Heartfelt wishes on “the Festival of Sacrifice”!
Eid ul-Adha Mubarak
-
May Allah Bless
Your days with happiness,
Your weeks with prosperity,
Your months with contentment,
And your years with love and peace.
**Bakra Eid Mubarak**
Also Read: Bakrid: Animal Traders Seek Compensation From Govt For Losses
Bakrid wishes image
Image credit: Shutterstock
Image credit: Shutterstock
Also Read: Bakrid On Aug 1, Celebrate Indoors: Goa Muslim Body To People
Also Read: Ask People To Celebrate Bakrid At Home: UP DGP Urges Clerics
Also Read: Eid Al Adha Quotes To Share On Social Media On This Auspicious Occasion