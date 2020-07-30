Bakrid 2020 | Quotes, Wishes & Messages To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Bakrid is one of the holiest Muslim festivals which usually falls in between late July to early August. This year, the festival begins on Thursday, July 30 and ends during the evening of July 31. However, since it is based on the lunar sightings, the date varies from one country to another. The public holiday in India is declared for July 31 and August 1.

Bakrid quotes, wishes and messages to send to loved ones

Wishing you and your family health, wealth and prosperity. May Allah shower his mercy on all of us. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah bring you and your family happiness, peace and prosperity! Eid Mubarak!

Enjoy peace and prosperity! May Allah always keep you healthy bless you! Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you a joyful Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May Allah accept all our sacrifices!

No shadows to depress you, Only joys to surround you, God himself to bless you, these are my wishes for you, Today, tomorrow, and every day. Happy Bakra Eid

Eid-ul-Azha Mubarak May Allah shower countless blessing upon You and Your Family Keep me in your prayer

May the magic of this EID bring lots of happiness in your life & may you celebrate it with all your close friends & may it fill your HEART with wonders. Wish you a Bakra Eid Mubarak

Hope Love and Laugher, warmth, wishes, joy and a bouquet of Eid wishes, become a part of your Eid and Your Life. Bakra Eid Mubarak

May Allah this occasion flood your life with happiness, your heart with love, your soul with spiritual, ur mind with wisdom, wishing u a very Happy Bakra Eid Mubarak

As you offer your sacrifices, I wish that Allah showers his divine blessings and fulfils all your dreams on Eid-ul-Adha and always. Eid-ul-Adha And Qurbani Mubarak

May God bless you and your dear ones with peace, prosperity and happiness on the auspicious the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.. Eid ul Azha And Qurbani Mubarak

May the blessings of God upon you throughout the life with happiness & open all the doors of success & happiness for you. Bakra Eid Bohot Bohot Mubarak

May this… Eid bring Fun, Eid bring Happiness, Eid bring God Endless Blessings Bakra Eid Mubarak to all

On Eid-ul-Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty. Have a blessed Eid-ul-Adha!

On Eid-ul-Adha, wishing that Allah be your guide and show you the right path in everything you do. Bakra Eid Mubarak to all!

As you pray to Allah and offer your sacrifices In the true Spirit of Eid-ul-Adha – Here’s hoping that all your wishes are fulfilled and prayers are answered!

May your family, friends, all whom you love and all who love you remain blessed and happy each day to come. Happy Eid ul Azah

Today I Pray That: Happiness Stays At Your Door. May It Knock Early And Stay Late. And Leave The Gift Of Allah’s Love. Peace, Joy and Good Health Behind. Best Wishes for a Happy Bakra Eid

Have a joyous Bakra Eid with full of sparkling light to brighten your life. Heartfelt wishes on “the Festival of Sacrifice”! Eid ul-Adha Mubarak

May Allah Bless Your days with happiness, Your weeks with prosperity, Your months with contentment, And your years with love and peace. **Bakra Eid Mubarak**

Also Read: Bakrid: Animal Traders Seek Compensation From Govt For Losses

Bakrid wishes image

Image credit: Shutterstock

Image credit: Shutterstock

Also Read: Bakrid On Aug 1, Celebrate Indoors: Goa Muslim Body To People

Also Read: Ask People To Celebrate Bakrid At Home: UP DGP Urges Clerics

Also Read: Eid Al Adha Quotes To Share On Social Media On This Auspicious Occasion