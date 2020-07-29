Eid Al Adha Quotes To Share On Social Media On This Auspicious Occasion

Also known as the festival of sacrifice, that is Bakri Eid, Eid Al Adha will be celebrated towards the end of July this year. According to the Islamic calendar, it is the last month of the year. The Muslim community across the globe step out in their finery and sacrifice an animal that is dear to them, to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Here are a few Eid Al Adha quotes to read. and share ahead.

Eid Al Adha quotes to read

Whoever desires to meet his Lord, he should do good deeds and not associate anyone in the worship of his Lord (The Holy Quran 18:110)

Allah and His angels send blessings on the Prophet: O you who believe! Send you blessings on him, and salute him with all respect (The Holy Quran 33:56)

And whosoever fears Allaah and keeps his duty to Him, He will make a way for him to get out (from every difficulty) (Al-Talaaq 65:2)

And whosoever puts his trust in Allah; then He will suffice him(Al-Talaaq, 65:3)

Source: Suhail Suri/Pixabay

God is kind and likes kindness in all things (Riyadh us-Saleheen, 1:633)

It's a day of rejoicing and bliss; it's a day of blessing and peace; it's a day to reflect and ponder; it's a day to celebrate together!

May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and Sins and ease the suffering of all peoples around the globe.

May this day bring peace and smoothness in your life, may it provide you with the best time of your life. Happy Eid day!

Eid Mubarak, my friend. I pray that after eating some delicious delicacies on Eid, you'll regain some common sense. Love you!

On Eid-ul-Fitr, wish that Allah's blessings light up the path and lead to happiness.

And O my people! Ask forgiveness of your Lord and then repent to Him, He will send you (from the sky) abundant rain, and add strength to your strength, so do not turn away as Mujrimoon (criminals, disbelievers in the Oneness of Allah) [Hood 11:52]

And let not those among you who are blessed with graces and wealth swear not to give (any sort of help) to their kinsmen, Al-Masakin (the poor), and those who left their homes for Allah’s Cause. Let them pardon and forgive. Do you not love that Allah should forgive you? And Allah is Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful. [AnNur24:22]

