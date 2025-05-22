Bakrid 2025: When Is Eid al-Adha And Why Is It Celebrated? Know Date, Traditions, Dos And Don'ts To Observe This Festival

Bakrid 2025: When Is Eid al-Adha And Why Is It Celebrated? | Image: X

Eid al-Adha 2025, also called Bakrid, Bakra-Eid, or Eid al-Baqarah, will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025. This significant Islamic festival is marked by Muslims worldwide through prayers, feasting, and the sacred act of animal sacrifice. The name "Eid al-Adha," meaning "Festival of Sacrifice," commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's (Abraham's) unwavering faith and obedience to Allah.

When is Eid al-Adha aka Bakrid in 2025?

According to the Islamic Lunar calendar, Bakrid is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. This year's festival will be observed on June 6, 2025, and will continue into the following day.

What is Eid al-Adha?

According to Gulf News, Bakrid celebrates the conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, one of Islam’s five pillars and honours the story of Prophet Ibrahim. He demonstrated his obedience to Allah by being ready to sacrifice his son, Ismail, but Allah provided a ram for the sacrifice instead. This story symbolises devotion, sacrifice, and submission to God’s will.

In South Asian countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, the festival is commonly referred to as Bakrid or Bakra-Eid, named after the sacrificial animal, typically a goat ("bakra"), sheep, or cow. This name highlights the Qurbani (sacrifice), which is the festival's central ritual.