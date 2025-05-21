Sonam Chhabra Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Victims Of Pakistan-Sponsored Terror Attacks At Cannes Film Festival | Watch

Sonam Chhabra was among the many Indian celebrities who attended the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actor and host, however, left a lasting impression with her outfit which was more than just a fashion statement. The social media personality teamed her outfit with a dramatic cape that paid tribute to the victims of grusome terror attacks in Mumbai, Uri, Pulwama and Pahalgam. The message on her ensemble has gone viral on social media.

Sonam Chhabra's ‘unbroken’ message reflects the spirit of India

On May 17, Sonam Chhabra walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. For her look, the content creator donned an outfit she calls “Phoenix rising”. The dramatic ensemble featured a strapless, silver bodice with wings as breast plates. This was teamed with a plain white draped long skirt with a knot detailing in the front. Sonam completed the look with chunky silver jewellery and a tiara for a headband.



Also Read: Who Is Ruchi Gujjar? Former Miss Haryana Viral For Wearing Necklace Featuring PM Narendra Modi At Cannes Film Festival 2025

Sonam Chhabra at Cannes Film Festival | image: Sonam Chhabra

However, it was her long jacket that caught the attention of social media users. On the plain, white, floor-touching shrug, the words, “Mumbai 2008, Uri 2016, Pulwama 2019 and Pahalgam 2025” were embroidered. With this was the word ‘Unbroken' etched in capital letters to highlight the message of India's resilient and undeterred spirit despite the repeated provocations from terrorists. Sonam removed the cape before walking down the red carpet, but it was a reminder of India's unbreakable spirit on the global stage.



Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari Returns To Cannes For The Fourth Time, Looks Bewitching In Strapless, Black Rahul Mishra Gown