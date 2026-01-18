Basant Panchami 2026: Check Out Exact Date, Time, Tithi, Saraswati Puja Muhurat And Significance

This year, Basant Panchami will be observed on January 23, 2026. The festival honours Goddess Saraswati, the symbol of knowledge, wisdom, learning, music, and creativity. On this auspicious day, devotees seek mental clarity, success in studies, and growth in creative pursuits.

Basant Panchami 2026 date and tithi timing

As per Drik Panchang, devotees will celebrate Basant Panchami in 2026 on Friday, 23 January.

The Panchami Tithi begins at 2:28 am on January 23 and ends at 1:46 am on January 24.

As the Panchami Tithi lasts for almost the entire day, devotees select the most auspicious time to perform Saraswati Puja with care.

Saraswati Puja Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the most auspicious time for performing Saraswati Puja in 2026 falls between 7:15 AM and 12:50 PM. People believe that conducting the puja during this window brings positive outcomes, academic success, and clear thinking.

Basant Panchami significance

According to Drik Panchang, people celebrate Basant Panchami every year on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Magh month in the Hindu calendar. The festival honours Goddess Saraswati, also known as Sharda, who represents knowledge, wisdom, and intellect.

The day carries great importance for students, teachers, artists, musicians, and everyone involved in education or creative pursuits. Many people believe that praying to Goddess Saraswati on this occasion sharpens the mind, strengthens concentration, and supports lifelong learning.