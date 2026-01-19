Basant Panchami 2026: Why Is Wearing Yellow Considered Auspicious On Saraswati Puja?

Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 23 this year. The festival is observed in honour of Goddess Saraswati, the symbol of knowledge, wisdom, learning, music, and creativity. The day is celebrated in several ways across the country. Most commonly, devotees dress up in yellow coloured outfits as part of the Basant Panchami ritual. Not just on Basant Panchami, colours like red, yellow and orange hold great significance in Hindu tradition, and people often use these colours in their outfits on important days. Know the reason behind considering yellow an auspicious colour.

Why do people wear yellow on Basant Panchami?

Basant Panchami is also celebrated to welcome the spring season. Thus, yellow is considered the soul of the festival. The colour symbolises the arrival of a new harvest and prosperity in life. Religiously, yellow symbolises purity, simplicity, and knowledge. Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of wisdom and arts, is said to be particularly fond of white and yellow.

According to legends, yellow enhances mental clarity and concentration. Devotees express their devotion and reverence to the Goddess by wearing yellow clothing and adorning her with yellow flowers on this day. Apart from this, the colour is also said to bring positive energy with it. It represents sunlight, which dispels darkness and brings light. This is why yellow is considered auspicious and is associated with positivity and happiness.



What is the shubh muhurat of Basant Panchami 2026?

Basant Panchami 2026 will be celebrated on January 23 | Image: X

According to Drik Panchang, the most auspicious time for performing Saraswati Puja this year is between 7:15 AM and 12:50 PM on January 23. It is believed that conducting the puja in this window brings positive outcomes, academic success, and clear thinking. Basant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Magh month in the Hindu calendar.



