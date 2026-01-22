Basant Panchami Prasad 2026: Saffron Rice To Pulihora, Offer These Sacred Bhogs To Goddess Saraswati

Basant Panchami 2026: Also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami, it is one of the sacred festivals observed by Hindus across India. It is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, wisdom, music and arts. On this day, devotees worship the goddess Saraswati and observe a fast. This year, the auspicious day falls on January 23. On this day, people wear yellow and offer bhog to the Goddess, who is in yellow. As the festival is just a day away, we have listed down the bhog you can offer to the Goddess.

(Happy Basant Panchami | Image: Freepik)

Basant Panchami 2026: Prasadam Offering Muhurat

Ideal Offering Time: 12:34 PM to 12:50 PM

Early Morning Muhurat: 07:15 AM to 09:00 AM

Basant Panchami 2026: Prasadam

Unlike grand feasts, Saraswati's prasadam is simple, sattvic and yellow in colour. Why yellow? Because it represents optimism and knowledge. Five items are considered important if you want to offer bhog to Goddess Saraswati.

Kesari Halwa

(A representative image | Freepik)

It is a sooji halwa with a pinch of kesar, bringing the yellow colour. First, slowly cook sooji in ghee and when golden brown, add water, sugar and kesar.

Sweet Saffron Rice

(A representative image | Freepik)

Also known as kesari bhaat, is one of the popular dishes prepared on this day. It is cooked in ghee, saffron, sugar and dry fruits, making it one of the most delicious prasads.

Kesari Kheer

(A representative image | Freepik)

It is a rice kheer made with a pinch of saffron, giving it a rich yellow colour and aroma. It is often served as a prasad with sweet rice and later served as a sweet dish.

Khichdi

(A representative image | Freepik)

It is a simple dish prepared with rice and dal with chopped vegetables. It is then seasoned with cumin, turmeric and ginger. Its yellow colour brings prosperity and success.

Pulihora

(A representative image)