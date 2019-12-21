Best Christmas Markets In Berlin That Are Must-visit This Festive Season

Germany celebrates Christmas wholeheartedly with amazing food, clothes and more. The capital of Germany, Berlin is a must-see travel destination, especially when it comes to enjoying the last months of the year when the city turns into a real-life Christmas fairy tale. There are about several Christmas markets spread out all over the city to explore eating sweet waffles and enjoying classic mulled wine. Here are the best Berlin Christmas markets to immerse yourself in the magic of the festive season.

1: Charlottenburg Palace

Charlottenburg Palace is amazing throughout the year. But on the occasion of Christmas, the beautiful pace is dotted with hundreds of lights, it is spectacular and a must-visit destination. It is the perfect spot in the city for a romantic atmosphere among the delightful stalls. The tip by the locals is do not miss a visit to this Palace Gardens and you will feel as if you are a part of a fairy tale. The market is open from Monday to Thursday from 2-10 pm and Friday to Sunday 12-10 pm (Christmas day 12-8 pm and closed on Christmas Eve).

2: Gendarmenmarkt

The Weihnachtszauber at the Gendarmenmarkt is one of the classic Berlin Christmas markets that is a must-visit place for the Christmas festival. It is situated at a beautiful location surrounded between impressive buildings the Deutscher Dom, the Konzerthaus and the Franzozische Friedrichstadtkirche. This market is well-known for its handmade products as well as its daily live-plays that will really get you into the Christmassy mood. The daily opening hours are 11 am-10 pm (until 6 pm on Christmas Eve and until 1 am on New Year's Eve).

3: Lucia Christmas market at Kulturbrauerei

This wonderful Christmas market is named after the Nordic goddess of light. The market has Scandinavian handicrafts, food, drinks and entertainment. The market is located in front of a historic brewery, this graceful market is the perfect stop to celebrate the festival. With many Swedish fire logs spread around the market, you will barely feel the chilling winter. The market is open from 3 pm-10 pm from Monday to Friday, and 1 pm-10 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

4: Spandau Christmas market at Spandau

This is one of the biggest Christmas markets in Berlin and it is located in pleasant Spandau Old Town. If you want to experience the festive feeling, visit this market on a Friday for the popular Christmas Meets Rock and Roll concerts. If you are a karaoke loving person then head this place for a karaoke session for two Saturdays before Christmas. Opening hours: 11 am-8 pm on Sunday to Thursday and 11 am-10 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

