Best Christmas Markets In Europe That Will Completely Fascinate You

Europe celebrates Christmas wholeheartedly with amazing food, clothes and more. The streets of several European countries are filled with stalls and shopaholics during the holiday season. Many people travel from several other continents to enjoy Christmas in European countries and live the moment. There are certain places or cities in Europe that are rich in stalls and food servings than any other cities in the world. Here are some of the cities and town with best Christmas markets that can be added to your trave list-

Best Christmas markets in Europe

Budapest, Hungary

Christmas starts early in Budapest as all the stalls are placed in Vorosmarty Square in the first week of November. The square of St Stephen’s Basilica also increases the fun quotient with ice-skating and delicious Hungarian food. Smaller markets in Deak Square and Fovam Square enable tourists to enjoy many things related to Christmas. The stalls are put from November 8 to January 1.

Zagreb, Croatia

Zagreb in Croatia is filled with Christmas markets for six long weeks. A person can find them everywhere- from parks, hilltop paths to tunnels, squares and pedestrianised streets. Croatia is known for having more food stalls in comparison to gift stalls, which the travellers or the locals can find anywhere. After enjoying the luscious food offered on the stalls, one can cherish the ice skaters gliding around the rink that twists and turns in Ledeni Park.

Lille, France

Lille is situated in the heart of France and is filled with rustic wooden chalets. During the Christmas season, the area is filled with stalls and shops selling toys and gifts along with fascinating barrels of cheesy tartiflette and sweet chocolate waffles. A person can go and also enjoy the tremendous Giant Ferris wheel in the area around Grand Place. The Christmas season starts from November 22 and lasts till December 29.

