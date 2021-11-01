Bhai Dooj 2021: How Did It Originate? Here's All About Its History, Significance & Rituals

As preparations for Diwali celebrations are already underway. Right from decking houses up with lights, rangoli, buying clothes and sweets, families are on the verge of finishing all their tasks before welcoming their near and dear ones. Diwali kicks off with occasions like the Govatsa Dwadashi and its Dhanteras when the celebrations begin grandly.

This year Dhanteras is being celebrated on November 2. After this, Lakshmi Pooja, and Bhai Dooj and Chhatt Puja are also marked with rituals and celebrations. Here's closely looking at the festival of Bhai Dooj:

Bhai Dooj Significance

This is another festival that celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister, apart from Raksha Bandhan. The customs are similar to Raksha Bandhan, which is celebrated in the month of August.

It signifies the duty of a brother to protect his sister and the blessings given by her to him. The sister performs rituals for the well-being of her brother.

It is known by other names too, like -- Bhau Beej in Maharashtra and Yama Dwitiya in South India, Bhai Phonta in Bengal and Bhai Tika in Nepal.

Diwali often ends with the Bhai Dooj festivities and is usually celebrated two days after Lakshmi Pooja. This year it is celebrated on November 6.

Bhai Dooj History

Bhai Dooj is marked on the Dwitiya Tithi, the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha, which means 'bright fortnight' or waxing phase of the Moon in the Vikram Samvat, or the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu calendar of Shalivahan Shaka.

The reason for it to be known as Yama Dwitiya, is because it marks the iconic meeting between the God of Death, Yama on Dwitheta (second day after the new moon) and his sister the Yamuna.

As per another story, Yama and Yamuna could not meet and due to the former's duties, he would always decline her invite. But one day he appeared before her and blessed her with a boon.

That's when she asks him to protect her brothers from death. She also asked him to give blessings to the devotees who bathe in her divine waters.

Another legend related to Bhai Dooj, which is considered the origin of the festival, is of Lord Krishna meeting his sister Subhadra after killing the demon Narakasura. She lovingly applies the 'tilak' on his forehead and welcomed him with sweets and flowers.

Bhai Dooj Celebrations

The sister performs the 'aarti' for her brother and applies the red tikka on his forehead. Lavish feasts are arranged on such occasions, where the siblings reminisce their memories. The term also refers to the gifts given by sisters to their brothers. One of the rituals is using dry coconut with kleva while performing the aarti for the brother.