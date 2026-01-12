Bhogi Pandigai On 13 January Marks Start Of Pongal: Know About Its Timing, Rituals, Importance and Traditions

Bhogi marks the start of the lively four-day Pongal festival and carries deep cultural and spiritual value across South India, particularly in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. People celebrate the day as a symbol of renewal by lighting bonfires known as Bhogi Mantalu, where they burn old belongings to let go of negativity. The festival welcomes prosperity and new beginnings into life.

Bhogi 2026: Date and Time

According to Drik Panchang, people will observe Bhogi, also known as Bhogi Pandigai, on Tuesday, 13 January.

Bhogi Pandigai falls on January 13. The Bhogi Sankranti moment occurs at 3:13 pm on January 14. Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 14.

What does Bhogi Pandigai mean?

Bhogi Pandigai focuses on letting go of the old and welcoming new beginnings in life. It comes before Makar Sankranti and is followed by Kanuma Panduga or Mattu Pongal, and Mukkanuma or Kaanum Pongal.

Each of the four days of this grand festival features its own rituals and traditions, reflecting the region’s rich culture and diversity.

Bhogi Pandigai Significance

Bhogi Pandigai marks a fresh start and centres on positivity. On this day, people clear out old and unused items from their homes, symbolising the removal of negativity and past troubles.

One of the main rituals is Bhogi Mantalu, where people light a bonfire using wood and discarded household items. This practice represents leaving behind negative energies and embracing change, helping families prepare their homes and lives for new beginnings.

Another touching tradition is Bhogi Pallu for children between three and six years old. Families dress the children in traditional clothes and shower them with Regi Pallu (Indian jujube), pieces of sugarcane, flower petals, jaggery and coins. People perform this ritual to protect children from the evil eye.