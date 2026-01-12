Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara Starrer After Theatrical Run?

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has hit the big screens on January 12, and the first response to the movie has been unanimously positive. The Telugu movie is headlined by Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara. Social media users who caught the early shows of the movie spread strong word-of-mouth for the family comedy movie. Although Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Guru just opened at the box office, many fans are eager to know about its OTT details. While makers have not shared any official details yet, here is what reports suggest.

When and where to watch Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu online?

As per reports, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will stream on ZEE5 after it finishes its theatrical run. Zee Telugu has secured the satellite television rights, according to the same reports. The film is likely to premiere on ZEE5 within four to six weeks. With Anil Ravipudi’s proven success and Chiranjeevi’s star appeal, the makers reportedly sold the digital and satellite rights at a premium. The team has not made an official announcement yet.

All about Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

While the much-hyped The Raja Saab has failed at the box office, another Telugu film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, has emerged as a clear winner. Fans of Chiranjeevi and audiences who watched the early shows have showered the comedy drama with widespread praise.

