Updated 12 January 2026 at 22:42 IST
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara Starrer After Theatrical Run?
Although Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Guru just opened at the box office, many fans are eager to know about its OTT details. While makers have not shared any official details yet, here is what reports suggest.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has hit the big screens on January 12, and the first response to the movie has been unanimously positive. The Telugu movie is headlined by Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara. Social media users who caught the early shows of the movie spread strong word-of-mouth for the family comedy movie. Although Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Guru just opened at the box office, many fans are eager to know about its OTT details. While makers have not shared any official details yet, here is what reports suggest.
When and where to watch Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu online?
As per reports, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will stream on ZEE5 after it finishes its theatrical run. Zee Telugu has secured the satellite television rights, according to the same reports. The film is likely to premiere on ZEE5 within four to six weeks. With Anil Ravipudi’s proven success and Chiranjeevi’s star appeal, the makers reportedly sold the digital and satellite rights at a premium. The team has not made an official announcement yet.
All about Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
While the much-hyped The Raja Saab has failed at the box office, another Telugu film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, has emerged as a clear winner. Fans of Chiranjeevi and audiences who watched the early shows have showered the comedy drama with widespread praise.
The story follows Shankara Vara Prasad, a national security officer tasked with safeguarding a VIP’s family from a serious threat posed by an unknown attacker. He soon discovers that the family includes his estranged wife, their children, and his father-in-law. The film centres on how Shankara manages his official responsibility while confronting unresolved issues within his personal life.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 12 January 2026 at 22:21 IST