Brother's Day History, Significance And Celebration | Here's All You Need To Know

Every year, May 24 is celebrated as National Brother's Day in the United States of America and other parts of the globe. Just like Mother's Day, Father's Day and Sibling's Day, this day is observed to pay a tribute to all the brothers around the world and to honour their efforts, responsibilities, love and affection by other family members and friends. Ahead of National Brother's Day 2021, read to know everything about Brother's Day history, significance and celebration, and how it is celebrated by netizens worldwide.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A look at National Brother's Day history

Since the year 2005, Brother’s Day has been celebrated every year on May 24. Although exact details about the holiday remain unknown, it was Alabama-based ceramic artist, sculptor & author C. Daniel Rhodes who first organised the special occasion and its proceedings. It is not to be misunderstood for National Siblings Day, which is celebrated each year on April 10. The occasion of National Brother's Day is mostly celebrated in the US, but many other countries across the globe have started acknowledging the day over the years. Countries including Russia, Australia, France and Germany among many, all observe this day on May 24. However, in some regions, National Brother's Day is observed as an unofficial holiday.

About National Brother's Day significance

The sense of brotherhood is extremely strong among men. Be it a blood relation or not, men take their "Bros" very seriously, worldwide. This theme has inspired a plethora of movies, novels, plays, and television shows too, like the American sitcom Brothers, Disney's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and HBO's Band of Brothers to name a few. This day is ideally observed to celebrate brotherhood and to laud a brother's contribution in every aspect of their beloved one's lives. Usually, it is celebrated by extending sweet Brother's Day wishes on social media by other members of the family as well as friends. Other celebration options include gifting one's brother something they've been wanting for a long time, spending we-time with them or treating them with some scrumptious food recipes on this day. Basically, the idea is to make them feel special.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK