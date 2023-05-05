Buddha Purnima 2023: Whatsapp Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Share With Loved Ones

Buddha Purnima 2023, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, is a significant festival celebrated by Buddhists worldwide to commemorate the birth, enlightenment, and death (parinirvana) of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. This year, Buddha Purnima falls on May 5. It is a time for reflection, introspection, and spiritual renewal. Here are some messages, quotes, and wishes to share with your family and friends on this auspicious occasion.

Messages

May the teaching of Buddha guide you on the path of peace, love, and happiness. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Let us remember the wisdom of Buddha, who taught us to let go of our attachments and find inner peace. Wishing you a blessed Buddha Jayanti!

May the light of Buddha's enlightenment shine upon you and bring you clarity and joy. Happy Vesalk!

On this Buddha Purnima, let us strive to be kind, compassionate, and mindful of our actions. May we all be a source of peace and love in the world.

Quotes

“The mind is everything. What you think you become”. - Buddha

“Thousands of candles can be lighter from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared”. - Buddha

“Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment”. - Buddha

“Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without”. - Buddha

Wishes:

May the blessings of Buddha be with you always. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Wishing you a day filled with joy, peace, and enlightenment. Happy Vesak!

May this Buddha Jayanti bring you closer to your spiritual goals and aspirations. Best wishes to you and your family.

May your life be filled with love, kindness, and compassion, just like Buddha’s teachings. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Overall, Buddha Purnima 2023 is a time to honour the life and teaching of Buddha and to reflect on our own spiritual journey. Let us take this opportunity to spread love, kindness, and compassion in our communities and live in harmony with ourselves and the world around us. May this Buddha Jayanti bring us all closer to inner peace and happiness.