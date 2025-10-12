Can't Afford Buying Gold? Auspicious And Affordable Items To Buy This Dhanteras

Auspicious, Affordable Items To Buy This Dhanteras Other Than Gold | Image: X

As the Diwali season approaches, Dhanteras marks the official beginning of the celebrations. Dhantrayodashi is an important Hindu festival and will be celebrated this year on October 18. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, seeking wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. People also make auspicious purchases such as gold and silver coins, jewellery, and bars. However, with gold prices rising over 50% this year and continuing to increase, here are some other popular items you can buy this Dhanteras to symbolise the removal of financial worries.

Auspicious items to buy on Dhanteras

Precious Metals: Gold and silver items such as coins, jewellery, or bars are seen as highly auspicious and symbolise wealth and prosperity.

Utensils: Buying new cooking vessels made of brass, copper, or stainless steel is believed to bring good fortune and abundance to the home.

Electronics and Appliances: Many families purchase new appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, or electronic gadgets on Dhanteras to improve comfort and daily living.

Vehicles: Purchasing a new car or motorcycle is considered lucky, as it is believed to bring success and safety for future journeys.

Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha Idols: People often buy idols of these deities for Diwali worship to invite blessings, prosperity, and wealth into their homes.

Broom: Though simple and inexpensive, a new broom symbolises sweeping away financial troubles and negative energy.

New Clothes: Buying new clothes for family members on Dhanteras represents renewal and fresh beginnings.

Diyas: Lamps (diyas) are popular purchases as they symbolise light, positivity, and the festive spirit of Diwali.

Items to Avoid

Objects Made of Iron: Items made of iron, including utensils, are generally seen as inauspicious to buy on Dhanteras.

Empty Utensils: New utensils should be filled with water before being brought into the home, as empty ones are believed to bring bad luck.