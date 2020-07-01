Canada Day 2020 Fireworks Ontario: How To Attend This & Other Festivities Virtually

The citizens of Canada are gearing up to celebrate their annual festival Canada Day also know as Canada's birthday. But, due to the pandemic, many public events and gathering are cancelled. Though the in-person events are shelved, many festivities will take place virtually including the firework activity. If you are staying in Ontario, read on to know how you can attend Canada Day 2020 fireworks in Ontario.

READ | 'Tibet Stands With India': Tibetans Protest Outside Chinese Consulate In Canada's Toronto

Canada Day 2020 Fireworks Ontario: Details of the event

Canada's 153rd birthday is being celebrated virtually this year. Reportedly, Canadian Heritage moved the celebrations online. It is reported that both, the Canada Day Daytime Show and the Canada Day Evening Show, will broadcast on CPAC and the Canadian Heritage Facebook and YouTube pages on Wednesday. The shows will feature a bunch of different cities, and it will be highlighting artists and iconic locations of Canada. The Canada Day Daytime Show will be hosted by Serena Ryder and Pierre-Yves Lord, meanwhile, the evening show, from 8 to 10 o'clock at night, will feature Alanis Morissette, Avril Lavigne, Sarah McLachlan, The Sheepdogs, and The Jerry Cans, among many others.

On July 1, join @PYLord, @serenaryder and the many #CanadaDay artists as part of the daytime show: Canada Day Across the Country. Many surprises await you🤩. Tune in for a fun time. https://t.co/begJbN9zY1 pic.twitter.com/zZykbTqJm5 — Canadian Heritage (@CdnHeritage) June 28, 2020

READ | IIT-KGP Joins Hands With Canada Varsity For Doctoral Program

Apart from these shows, Canadain Heritage has also announced a fun yet innovative way to enjoy the firework of the Canada Day 2020 celebration. Reportedly, at 10 pm, local time, to enjoy the firework, anyone in Ontario has to point their smartphone or tablet to the night sky and a 3-minute show displaying 3D fireworks will begin. The augmented reality experience will give the same visual and sound effects as a real fireworks display. In addition, the image capture feature will also be available. Similarly, numerous virtual events are organised for Canada Day.

Wherever we are on July 1🇨🇦, our eyes will be on our beautiful Canadian skies illuminated by the #CanadaDay virtual fireworks! 🎆🎇➡️ https://t.co/Vm4rjXmUkT pic.twitter.com/Jd3VRzbDVX — Canadian Heritage (@CdnHeritage) June 29, 2020

READ | Lotto 6/49 Canada Results For June 27, 2020; Winning Numbers

History of Canada Day

Canada Day is observed as the national day of Canada. The federal statutory holiday is an annual celebration of the anniversary of July 1, 1867, the effective date of the Constitution Act, 1867. Various communities across the country host organised celebrations for Canada Day, including outdoor public events, such as parades, carnivals, festivals, barbecues, air and maritime shows, fireworks, and free musical concerts, as well as citizenship ceremonies. Interestingly, Canada Day celebrations take place across the country, as well as in various locations around the world, attended by Canadians living abroad.

READ | Canada's Trudeau Rules Out Releasing Huawei Tech Executive